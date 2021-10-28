New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will visit the United Center on Thursday, where they'll hope to end the Chicago Bulls' perfect start to the 2021-22 season.

Tom Thibodeaus' team recently ended their 15-game losing streak to the Philadelphia 76ers. They will now look to halt the Bulls' best start to an NBA campaign. The Knicks won their last game, thanks to five players scoring in double figures.

Against the Bulls, they'll also count on a punishing interior defense that has allowed the fewest points in the paint this NBA campaign.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer for folks telling Knicks and Bulls fans to relax and calm down...Over the last five seasons, the Bulls (199 losses) and the Knicks (195 losses) have lost more games than every other team in the NBA. Fans that have remained loyal to these franchises deserve to be rewarded. for folks telling Knicks and Bulls fans to relax and calm down...Over the last five seasons, the Bulls (199 losses) and the Knicks (195 losses) have lost more games than every other team in the NBA. Fans that have remained loyal to these franchises deserve to be rewarded.

Meanwhile, after a close win against the Toronto Raptors, the Chicago Bulls will need a much better performance against the Knicks, one of the most explosive teams in the league. Billy Donovan will lean on his big four of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic and mainstay Zach LaVine to continue his team's unbeaten start to the season.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks' injury report has been the same since the start of the season. Backup big man Nerlens Noel has yet to see action this season because of left knee soreness. He is listed as questionable for this game.

Meanwhile, Luka Samanic has been assigned to the G-League, and will not be traveling with the team to Windy City.

Player: Status: Reason: Noel, Nerlens Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sore Samanic, Luka Out G League - Two-Way

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The biggest name on the Bulls' injury report is Zach LaVine. He is suffering from a small tear in his left thumb. LaVine has already indicated that he will play through the pain, so it remains to be seen if the Bulls let him join the action.

Meanwhile, Tyler Cook, Devon Dotson and Marko Simonovic have all been assigned to the G-League, and have been ruled out of this game. Coby White is still rehabilitating from an injured left shoulder, and remains sidelined.

Player: Status: Reason: Cook, Tyler Out G League - On Assignment Dotson, Devon Out G League - Two-Way LaVine, Zach Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Thumb; Sprain Simonovic, Marko Out G League - On Assignment White, Coby Out Injury/Illness - Left Shoulder; Injury Management

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau has not tinkered with his starting lineup since the start of the season.

He will likely stick with the same combination for this game too. Kemba Walker, who is coming off his best game of his Knicks career, should resume point guard duties. Meanwhile, his fellow newcomer Evan Fournier could keep the shooting guard role.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Through 3 games, players defended by RJ Barrett are shooting 26.9%(14-52) from the field *Jayson Tatum: 3-16*

*Jaylen Brown: 2-7* “I want to be First Team All-Defense.”🔒🔥 Through 3 games, players defended by RJ Barrett are shooting 26.9%(14-52) from the field *Jayson Tatum: 3-16*

*Jaylen Brown: 2-7* “I want to be First Team All-Defense.”🔒🔥 https://t.co/fH1gJU95SJ

Upcoming defensive ace RJ Barrett should occupy the small forward position, with franchise player Julius Randle playing power forward. The man in the middle should be the talented and emerging Mitchell Robinson.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls' Big Four era is off to a rousing start.

The Chicago Bulls' top five will take to the floor when the whistle for tip-off blows. Lonzo Ball should be the point guard. Zach LaVine, if cleared to play, will likely be the shooting guard.

DeMar DeRozan, who has been huge for the Bulls in the closing minutes of games, could slot in at the small forward position. Patrick Williams will likely play his usual power forward role. Williams could be busy all night trying to contain Julius Randle. Meanwhile, versatile big man Nikola Vucevic should patrol the restricted area for the Bulls.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Patrick Williams | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

