New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for April 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The New York Knicks visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday. It's the second matchup of a three-game season series between the two storied Eastern Conference franchises. The Knicks are up 1-0 after a 116-100 win in their last matchup on Jan. 3.

New York was at full strength back then. Meanwhile, the Bulls haven't improved on that front but have adjusted to playing with the team they have available. The Knicks enter this contest after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 120-109 win on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming off a 113-101 loss after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-101. It's expected to be a close contest on Friday, as both teams are unpredictable and shorthanded.

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Reports

New York Knicks injury report Apr. 5

The Knicks will remain without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby. Randle, who dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27, is ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery. Meanwhile, Anunoby is recovering from an elbow injury he suffered in the same game and re-aggravated on Mar. 16, three games into his return.

Player Status Injury Julius Randle Out Shoulder surgery OG Anunoby Out Elbow injury

Chicago Bulls injury report Apr. 5

The Bulls will be without Julian Phillips (knee), Lonzo Ball (knee), Patrick Williams (foot) and Zach LaVine (foot). Torrey Craig is one of the most recent entrants on the injury report. He's probable to play with a right knee sprain.

Player Status Injury Torrey Craig Probable Right knee sprain Julian Phillips Out Foot injury Lonzo Ball Out Right knee surgery Patrick Williams Out Left foot surgery Zach LaVine Out Right foot surgery

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls last game stats and summary

The New York Knicks won the last game against the Chicago Bulls 116-100 on Jan. 3. The first half seemed close, with the Bulls taking a four-point lead at the break. However, the Knicks came out swinging in the second half. They took their biggest lead of the game (eight points) entering the fourth and built on it to seal the win. New York outscored Chicago 75-45 in the final 24 minutes.

Julius Randle led the Knicks' fightback dropping 35 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 13 assists. They shot a combined 26-of-35 from the floor. The rest of the three starters also tallied 10+ points each.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan had 28 points for the Bulls on 10-of-13 shots, while Coby White finished with 26. Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond scored 13 apiece. However, the absences of Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine proved difficult to overcome for the visitors.