New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2024

The Chicago Bulls have been on a wobble of late, and will look to course-correct when they host the New York Knicks at the United Center on Friday (Apr. 5). The hosts have lost five of their last seven games, with the most recent one against the Atlanta Hawks. The latter's win sees them tie for 36 wins with Chicago and the Bulls are in danger of slipping a rung below if they lose to the Knicks.

With a lot riding on the matchup, the Bulls will look to finish the remainder of their game with as many wins as possible. With six games left in the season, they will remain contenders for the play-in tournament at the time of writing.

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season. However, they have had the role players step up and are coming off a win over the Sacramento Kings at home. They lost three games before, but made a comeback and will look to extend that streak against the struggling Bulls.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The Bulls and the Knicks tip off at 8 pm ET. The matchup can be watched on NBC Sports Chicago and MSG. Fans can also watch the game with the NBA League Pass.

Spread: Knicks (+1.5), Bulls (-1.5)

Moneyline: Knicks (+!00). Bulls (-119)

Total (o/u): Knicks o211.5, Bulls u211.5

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls preview

New York is a team that lives and dies by their three-point shooting and the side has been draining 35.3% of their 3s. In Randle's absence, much of the scoring load has been on Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Miles McBride. The Knicks have played well defensively averaging 107.9 points per game, and they will look to shore up more efforts on that end when they face the Bulls.

The Bulls, on the other hand, are a unit that's misfired on both ends of the floor more often than not. DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Coby White have the necessary firepower to get past New York but will have to make sure their efforts are better on the defensive end.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls predicted lineups, rotations, and substitutions

The Knicks will stick to their lineup of Jalen Brunson at PG. Miles McBride will be the SG, Josh Hart will play SF, Donte DiVincenzo at PF, and Isiah Hartenstein at C. Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovich, Precious Achiuwa, Shake Milton, Alec Burks, and Jericho Sims are their bench options.

The Bulls will start with Ayo Dosunmu at PG, Coby White at SG, DeMar DeRozan at SF, Alex Caruso at PF, and Nikola Vucevic at C. Andre Drummond, Torrey Craig, Terry Taylor, and Onuralp Bitim are their substitution options.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Jalen Brunson is the player to watch out for with an o/u of 28.5 on points. DeMar DeRozan's scintillating run makes him a profitable bet as well with an o/u of 24.5/25.5 on points.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Knicks have enough firepower, but the Bulls have been one of those teams that have rebounded the ball better and have shot well from the free-throw line. The team isn't afraid to lean heavily towards defense when the situation arises and that might pose a problem to the Knicks.

Containing Brunson and their three-point shooting is one way Chicago can win this. Chalk up a win for the Bulls on Friday.