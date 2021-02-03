New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls host the New York Knicks for the second time in the NBA this week after their late showing sealed a 110-102 win over the latter on Monday.

Despite having a positive start to the season, both the Knicks and the Bulls remain inconsistent. After the franchises' struggles last year, their young stars have given fans a new lease of hope and appear to have foundations in place for future success.

Wednesday night will be another chance to enjoy some of the league's brightest young talents. The matchup is also an opportunity for All-Star candidates Zach LaVine and Julius Randle to continue their fine form.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Thursday 4th February, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

New York Knicks Preview

RJ Barrett warms up for New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau's New York Knicks have brought back a desire that had been missing in the franchise in the last few seasons. They look to be setting up for a prosperous future, with the likes of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and rookie Immanuel Quickley impressing in the opening stages of the season.

The Knicks have struggled to remain consistent and have lost 5 of their past 6 encounters. Their recent form has caused them to fall to 9th place in the league's defensive ratings. However, they remain just outside the Eastern Conference's playoff berths.

The New York Knicks may look to acquire some additional scoring talent before the trade deadline to take the weight off their star performers in what will be a turbulent season.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been doing it all for the New York Knicks and is on course to earn his first All-Star selection.

Randle is averaging career-high numbers across the board, with 22.4 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting at 36.9% from downtown.

The Knicks' relevance in early playoff discussion has a lot to do with Randle's leadership and performances on the court. Of the seven Eastern Conference players averaging more points than Randle this season, only Antetokounmpo is grabbing more boards. This speaks volumes of Randle's all-round play for the New York Knicks, with the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Vucevic ahead of him.

The power forward also leads the East's frontcourt stars in assists, with six per matchup.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G RJ Barrett, G Elfrid Payton, F Julius Randle, F Reggie Bullock, C Mitchell Robinson

Chicago Bulls Preview

Otto Porter Jr. shoots a three for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls sit just above the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bulls have three young stars to match the Knicks, although they have struggled to cope defensively against the league's best.

Since returning from injury, Finnish shooter Lauri Markannen has stepped up massively to help Zach LaVine in recent times. He scored 61 points in the Chicago Bulls' last two fixtures.

With teams surrounding the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine's signature, it is vital that the franchise to keep the shooting guard in town if they are serious about a postseason slot.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is one of the main reasons why the franchise are where they are after 19 games. The shooting guard has appeared in each matchup and is posting career-high numbers in points (26.6), assists (5.1) and rebounds (5.3).

Although the 25-year old had a career-high season last year, he is continuing to develop and is the Chicago Bulls' primary threat on offense.

This might be the dagger by Zach LaVine. Knicks fumble around and get lost defending him. Bulls up 6 with 10.7 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/fzwRXNDQbf — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) February 2, 2021

Alongside Coby White and Lauri Markkanen though, the Bulls have a legitimate shot in the East, particularly with LaVine's improved clutch-shooting.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Zach LaVine, G Coby White, F Lauri Markannen, F Patrick Williams, C Daniel Gafford

Knicks vs Bulls Match Prediction

Similar to Monday night's matchup, this game could end with a 4th-quarter showdown. The Chicago Bulls benefitted from their starters all ending with double-digit points and will be hoping for more of the same in this fixture.

Both sides put on a solid defensive display last time out, so we can expect the score to be low on Wednesday.

With home-court advantage and the upper hand from their previous showing, the Chicago Bulls may just secure a win over the New York Knicks.

Where to watch Knicks vs Bulls

Fans in the US can stream the game on NBC Sports Chicago and on the MSG network. Those watching internationally will be able to watch with an NBA League Pass.