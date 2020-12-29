New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Riding high on their 130-110 blowout victory versus the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. One of the NBA surprise teams this season, the Cavaliers hold court as they try to preserve their pristine 3-0 record.

The NBA only released the first half schedule of the 2020-21 season schedule which can be viewed here.

Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle in the blowout win over the Bucks:



Payton: 27 PTS - 3 REB - 7 AST - 75 FG% - 3/3 3PM



Randle: 29 PTS - 14 REB - 7 AST - 47 FG% - 3/5 3PM



20-point win over the Bucks.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, December 29th, 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, December 30th, 5:30 AM IST)

Location - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Cavaliers are brimming with confidence and hungry for more success when they take the court against the New York Knicks. With Andre Drummond playing like an All-Star once again and a backcourt that’s developing into one of the better guard tandems in the league, the Cavs have gained the confidence needed to compete on a nightly basis.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Cavaliers. They have to let their first win of the season drive them to play better basketball in the coming days beginning with their matchup against the Cavs.

New York Knicks Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not have envisioned a better victory to inspire his team as they travel for a four-game road trip beginning in Cleveland. As Knicks star Julius Randle observed, they have played good halves in previous games but it was only against the Bucks that they were able to stitch two good halves together.

They will have to do so again against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are still searching for an identity but have found a steady anchor in forward Julius Randle who is averaging career-highs in points (23.7) and assists (6.3) while averaging double figures in rebounds (10.0). Randle’s other teammates need to follow his lead and show some consistency if they want to win more ballgames.

Randle is their driving force and he will have to put up another strong effort to inspire his team to victory against the Cavs.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton G RJ Barrett F Reggie Bullock F Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have all the momentum in the world when they face the New York Knicks. Andre Drummond is playing some of the best basketball the Cavs have seen in a while as Collin Sexton and Darius Garland man the backcourt.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has the Cavs believing that they can win every ballgame and, so far, they have.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton joins Kyrie Irving (2016-17) and LeBron James (2006-07) as the only Cavaliers with 25 points in each of the team's first two games in the last 20 seasons.



The last time the Cavs started 2-0 without LeBron James on the roster was 2000-01. pic.twitter.com/v79NvZveQV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2020

Guard Collin Sexton is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ player in the spotlight. He is the catalyst for the Cavs’ offense as they feed off of his energy. The 21-year old is putting together one of the best stretches of his career.

He is averaging 27.0 points (a career-high) on 59.3 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent from three.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Darius Garland G Collin Sexton F Cedi Osman F Larry Nance Jr. C Andre Drummond

Knicks vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

As much as the New York Knicks seem to have finally put it all together last Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be more stable with more pieces that fit together. It’s difficult to imagine the Knicks having a matchup advantage when Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Andre Drummond are all on the floor together.

Based on their past three games, it will be difficult to pick against the Cavaliers right now.

Where to Watch Knicks vs Cavaliers?

The New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers game will be shown locally via MSG and Fox Sports Ohio. For international audiences, an NBA League Pass subscription is the most convenient way to watch the game.

