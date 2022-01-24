New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - January 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will see an end to their four-game home stand as they hit the road to play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday.

The New York Knicks will head into this game on the back of a 110-102 win against the LA Clippers. Snapping a three-game losing streak in the process, the Knicks improved to 23-24 on the season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will also be coming off a win as they play their next game at home. They will see themselves at 28-19 following their 94-87 win against the OKC Thunder.

Monday's game will be the second matchup of the three-game season series between the two teams. With the Cavaliers securing a dominant win in the first game, the Knicks will attempt to even the score while also salvaging their season in the process.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, Janaury 24th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 23rd, 2022; 5:30 AM IST.)

Venue - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

New York Knicks Preview

Julius Randle brings the ball up for the New York Knicks

Coming off their win against the LA Clippers, the New York Knicks have managed to improve their record as they find themselves one game below .500. Going 2-3 in their last five games, the Knicks also managed to put an end to their three-game losing streak at home.

The game against the Clippers saw some solid performances from Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Featuring a 28 point and 14 rebound double-double by Barrett, New York also saw Randle record 21 points and nine rebounds for the night.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA RJ Barrett was doing it all against the Clippers RJ Barrett was doing it all against the Clippers 😤 https://t.co/IULiPMj7rP

In a much-needed win, the New York Knicks started the game strong by dominating the first quarter. Although the second quarter saw LA cut into the lead, a big third quarter would help the Knicks seal the deal.

Heading into the game against Cleveland, New York will face some adversity as Mitchell Robinson recovers from an ankle sprain. How their big man fares against this injury will influence the Knicks' overall rotation.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett scans the floor to make a play

A key player for the New York Knicks in Monday night's showcase will be RJ Barrett. Coming off a great performance against the Clippers, Barrett will continue to be a solid contributor heading into the next game.

Barrett has had a great month from a performance perspective. He has delivered some great performances on the back of some reliable scoring for the Knicks. Although he shot 9-24 from the field in the previous game, his efficiency from beyond the arc has been impressive to say the least.

Talkin’ Knicks @TalkinKnicks RJ Barrett is a one man fast break.



When he grabs the rebound every player on the clippers is ahead of him but he drives by all of them for the layup. RJ Barrett is a one man fast break.When he grabs the rebound every player on the clippers is ahead of him but he drives by all of them for the layup. https://t.co/KCymTmmno4

Barrett has averaged 22.4 points on 42.1% from beyond the arc over the course of his last 10 games. Although the Knicks have struggled to establish themselves as a winning side, the 21-year old is finally living up to his potential as a player.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Alec Burks | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Nerlens Noel

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Jarrett Allen blocks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a terrific side this season. With a 28-10 record following their win against the Thunder, the Cavaliers find themselves the fifth seed of the Eastern Conference table.

A large part of the Cavaliers' success this season could be attributed to the contributions of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. The two have emerged as a great combo for the side. Both recorded double-doubles on the night against OKC.

Cavaliers Nation @WeAreCavsNation Darius Garland has averaged 24.8 points, 12.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in his last 5 games Darius Garland has averaged 24.8 points, 12.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in his last 5 games 🔥 https://t.co/FJIljapU08

Garland ended the game with 23 points and 11 assists while Allen recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds.With balanced scoring across the board, this Cleveland team is great at executing on the offensive end while holding their own on defense.

They will be shorthanded as Lauri Markkanen sustained an ankle injury in the previous game. Finding a way to make up for Markkanen's absence will be key to their success.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley attempts to finish a contested layup

A key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in this matchup will be Evan Mobley. Although Mobley is a rookie, he has shown tremendous potential and plays with a lot of maturity.

Mobley's versatility as a player is probably his biggest advantage. Shooting at an efficient rate from the field, Mobley makes use of his length to scorer over defenders with ease and also secure rebounds.

Mobley is coming off a 15-point night with a monster 17 rebounds for the game. Considering the absence of Markkanen, Mobley might receive more touches in this game. Being able to finish and convert those opportunities will be essential in establishing a consistent rhythm.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs



Last night rebounds ... the most by a Cavs rookie since Big Z in 1998.



#LetEmKnow Beast on the boardsLast night @evanmobley racked up a career-highrebounds ... the most by a Cavs rookie since Big Z in 1998. Beast on the boards 💪Last night @evanmobley racked up a career-high 1️⃣7️⃣ rebounds ... the most by a Cavs rookie since Big Z in 1998.#LetEmKnow https://t.co/B2FTQbBysz

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Lamar Stevens | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Knicks vs Cavaliers Match Predictions

The New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup on Monday night should see the Cavaliers emerge as winners.

Although the Knicks hit the road on the back of a win, the side will see the absence of quality big men such as Mitchell Robinson. Playing against a team like the Cavaliers that features a lineup stacked with versatile bigs may be a challenge for this inconsistent New York team to overcome.

Should Randle and Barrett get into their rhythm, the Knicks may make things interesting. However, the odds favor Cleveland for this game.

Where to watch Knicks vs Cavaliers game?

The New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WTAM/WNNS/WNZN.

