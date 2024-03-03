New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face each other in Cleveland on Sunday, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. This will be their third encounter of the season, with both teams 1-1 against each other.

The Knicks are 35-25 and fourth in the Eastern Conference. They have won just three of their last 10 games and are dealing with a two-game losing streak after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Josh Hart led the Knicks' losing effort, tallying 14 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks' scoring with 27 points.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers are 39-20 and second in the Eastern Conference, winning six of their last 10 games. They won their last matchup against the Detroit Pistons 110-100 on Friday. Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers' charge, registering 22 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks. Darius Garland added 29 points for the Cavs.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Updates

New York Knicks injuries for March 3

The Knicks have four names on their injury report: OG Anunoby (Elbow), Julius Randle (Shoulder), and Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) are listed as out. Duane Washington Jr (Thumb) is questionable and his participation will be a game-time decision.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries for March 3

The Cavaliers also have four names on their injury report: Caris LeVert (Elbow) and Donovan Mitchell (Knee) are listed as questionable and their involvement will be game-time decisions. Ty Jerome (Ankle) and Tristan Thompson (Suspended) are listed as out.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

New York Knicks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Alec Burks SG Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks Miles McBride SF Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Donte DiVincenzo PF Precious Achiuwa Bojan Bogdanovic Josh Hart C Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims Precious Achiuwa

Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell* Craig Porter SG Donovan Mitchell* Caris LeVert* Sam Merrill SF Max Strus Isaac Okoro Georges Niang PF Evan Mobley Georges Niang Dean Wade C Jarrett Allen Dean Wade Evan Mobley

(* Questionable)

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Key Matchups

Sunday's matchup between the Knicks and Cavs is bound to be a treat for NBA fans as these top contenders of the Eastern Conference battle it out on the court.

The upcoming meeting will be the Cavaliers' and the Knicks' third encounter this season and they have split those games 1-1.

Julius Randle was a huge factor in the Knicks' beating the Cavaliers earlier this season. The Cavs will look to exploit the size mismatch with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen against the Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein. Moreover, Donovan Mitchell's questionable participation may be the deciding factor.

The Knicks are coming off back-to-back losses and need to pick up this important win to change the narrative. Meanwhile, the Cavs want this win to separate themselves further from the Milwaukee Bucks as they continue to chase Boston atop the standings.