New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Combined 5 - April 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will host the red-hot New York Knicks at American Airlines Center for their second meeting of the 2020-21 season tonight. The two sides previously clashed in a low-scoring battle, where the Mavericks came out on top with a 99-86 decision in their favor.

Both sides are playoff hopefuls and will be eager to register a big win in Friday's nationally televised game. The visiting New York Knicks will enter this tie with an impressive four-game winning streak behind them.

Julius Randle continues to dazzle with All-Star level performances. He has been the guiding force behind their resurgence this season. As a result, the New York Knicks have climbed to sixth spot in the East with a 29-27 record.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are among the favorites to clinch a playoff berth, with Luka Doncic leading the charge on their behalf. He has time and time again put the team on his back while delivering MVP caliber performances night in and night out.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently occupying seventh place in the West with a 30-24 record behind them. Rick Carlisle's side have marked a significant improvement in the recent stretch, winning seven of their past 10 games.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks - Prediction

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks.

The New York Knicks will roll out at the American Airlines Center with winning momentum behind them. That could give them a slight advantage in this enticing matchup. Under Tom Thibodeau's leadership, the Knicks have been transformed into a top-tier defensive unit.

Their best bet for victory in this matchup will be to contain their opponents under 100 points. Julius Randle will be required to produce another rousing performance with equal focus on both ends of the hardwood.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks will rely on their offensive prowess to guide them to victory at home. The team will look to Luka Doncic to keep them on the winning path as each game can alter their postseason standings.

Luka will seek support from his European companion in Kristaps Porzingis. A strong showing from the duo could yield favorable results for the Dallas Mavericks.

The game will present a showdown between two 2021 All-Stars in Julius Randle and Luka Doncic. The winner of their duel could help bring a win for their side. On that note, we predict the Dallas Mavericks will win this tie.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks - Combined 5

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Kristaps Porzingis

In this piece, we will have a look at the hypothetical combined 5 for the game between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams have done well in the recent stretch and their matchup has all the makings of a high-flying affair.

Luka Doncic will feature as the point guard on our list. The Slovenian phenomenon boasts an impressive resume in just his third year in the league. He has led the Dallas Mavericks in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals this campaign.

In 49 appearances, Luka has averaged 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 35 minutes per game. He is shooting a lights out 48.6% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point line for the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic has made a reputation for himself as one of the best close-out talents in the game today. He is coming off a stellar outing against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he drilled a game-winning three to seal the deal for a 114-113 victory for the Dallas Mavericks.

2 Minutes Of Luka Doncic Game Winners! pic.twitter.com/FG40AgIyV1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 15, 2021

Sophomore R.J. Barrett of the New York Knicks will join Luka in the backcourt. Barrett has done a phenomenal job for the Knicks this season. He has proven his worth as the second scoring option behind All-Star Julius Randle.

Barrett has registered 20+ points on an impressive 24 occasions this campaign, with a season-high 32 point outing against the OKC Thunder in March that resulted in a win for the Knicks.

Barrett has a golden chance to develop into an all-round player under coach Thibodeau. He has been super durable for the Knicks this season, recording 56 appearances so far. The second-year guard is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33.9 minutes per game. Barrett is shooting the ball with 44% accuracy from the floor, while connecting with 37.7% marksmanship from beyond the arc.

Tim Hardaway Jr. will come in at the small forward position for the purposes of this list. He is the son of former Golden State Warriors great point guard Tim Hardaway Sr.

Hardaway Jr. has emerged as the third-best player in the Dallas Mavericks squad. Coming off the bench, he has provided a much-needed boost for Rick Carlisle's side. The ninth-year guard entered the NBA as a promising two-way guard and has done well in his time with the league.

The former Knicks guard, Hardaway Jr., is averaging 16 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field. He is also a threat from the three-point line, where he's clocking 39% accuracy so far into the season.

Beyond his scoring, the 2013-14 All-Rookie is adding 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Hardaway Jr. has tallied 30 points and above on three occasions, with a season-high of 36 points coming in a win against the Orlando Magic in January.

Joining our list of hypothetical combined five at the power forward position is none other than 2021 All-Star Julius Randle. The former Lakers man is having a breakout season with the New York Knicks this season. He has blossomed into a fine player that continues to get better with each passing game.

Julius Randle's last three games since the return of the braids:



🔥32 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST - W

🔥34 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST - W

🔥26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST - W pic.twitter.com/iPTzI5wTii — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 15, 2021

The six-foot-eight-inch forward has been the primary reason behind the Knicks' resurgence in the East. Randle has kept them in the hunt for a playoff berth and could help them end their long-standing postseason drought.

In 55 appearances for the New York Knicks, Randle has averaged a stellar 23.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists in a team-high 37.1 minutes per game. He is shooting the ball at a 46% rate from the floor and a splendid 40% from beyond the arc. Randle is coming off a 32 point performance in their win over the Pelicans and could deliver another brilliant outing against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

The Unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis, will complete our list as he features at the center position. The Latvian has done well since returning from his injury. A one-time All-Star, Porzingis has made a big impact on the Dallas Mavericks with his contributions on both ends of the hardwood.

KP has brought his A-game in crucial matchups, helping Luka carry the load against elite teams for the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis' injury has caused him to miss a good chunk of games this season, but he can be a difficult defensive assignment for opposing teams to contain when healthy.

Kristaps Porzingis on Luka Doncic: "He's just special. I feel like he doesn't surprise us anymore." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) April 15, 2021

In 35 appearances for the Dallas Mavericks, KP has averaged 20.7 points on a terrific 48.2% shooting display from the floor. Beyond his scoring, The Unicorn has tallied 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest. Porzingis can also help stretch the floor with his long-range game, where he is clocking a 37% accuracy so far into the season.