New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an electric showdown between two playoff hopefuls in the 2020-21 NBA, the red-hot New York Knicks will lock horns with the gritty Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Friday.

The visiting New York Knicks are proving their mettle as a new powerhouse in the East. Tom Thibodeau's men, who are sixth, enter this contest on a four-game winning streak and are 29-27 on the season. Meanwhile, the 30-24 Dallas Mavericks are seventh in the West. Rick Carlisle's team are only one game behind the sixth-placed Portland Trail Blazers.

In their first clash of the season, the New York Knicks beat the Dallas Mavericks 99-86, thanks to Luka Doncic's 26-point effort. That game, however, witnessed Doncic drawing a technical foul for shouting 'and-1' while driving to the hoop.

He got another one days later, bringing his tally alarmingly close to the league's limit of 16, which would trigger a one-game suspension. The 22-year-old would be relieved to know the NBA has rescinded his latest technical foul.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, April 16th, 2021; 9:30 PM ET (Saturday; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have been tearing up the competition of late. Their latest victory came against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, where they played stifling defense in the fourth quarter. They restricted the Pelicans to just 17 points en route to a 116-106 decision in their favor.

Advertisement

2021 All-Star Julius Randle dazzled with an impressive 32-point performance, where he also added eight boards and five assists in an extended 42 minutes from the floor. Alec Burks dazzled off the bench, scoring 21 points and seven rebounds.

This story about the work ethic Julius Randle got from Kobe is incredible 👏 @J30_RANDLE pic.twitter.com/HJZHuATsk7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2021

The New York Knicks have been bolstered with several role players sharing the responsibility at the offensive end of the hardwood. RJ Barrett, Alec Bruks, Elfrid Payton, Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley have all tallied double-digit averages on the season.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle (#30) of the New York Knicks

Julius Randle has put the league on notice with his stellar performances, particularly in recent games. He tallied an impressive 34 points in his team's win over reigning champions LA Lakers and produced a 30+ point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Randle continues to lead the New York Knicks in most statistical categories this season. His durability has been praiseworthy, as he has registered 55 appearances this campaign.

He is averaging 23.2 points on a 46% shooting display from the field while connecting at a 40% rate from the three-point line. Besides his scoring prowess, Randle is averaging ten rebounds per game and dishing out six dimes per contest.

Advertisement

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have had two wins in their last four games. Despite their ups and downs this season, Luka Doncic has been able to bail the Mavericks out with awe-inspiring performances.

LUKA DONCIC ARE YOU KIDDING! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C6wMhjerg8 — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2021

The Slovenian drilled a game-winning three in the final moments of the game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The shot was indeed a 'hail mary' attempt, but as the saying goes, luck favors the brave. Doncic registered a team-high 29 points and nine assists, while the Unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis, tallied 21 points on the night to help the Mavericks to their 30th win of the campaign.

The Dallas Mavericks are finally at full strength after struggling with injuries throughout the season. They will hope to add another tick in the win column when they take on the New York Knicks on Friday.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic boasts an all-round game that rivals that of other legendary players in NBA history.

Advertisement

He can make an impact at both ends of the floor and has a proven record of excelling when closing out games. He has been on a tear in recent games, registering four 25+ point games in his last four appearances.

In 49 games for the Dallas Mavericks this season, Donic is averaging a stellar 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 35 minutes per game. He is shooting a lights-out 48.6% from the floor and a steady 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

Knicks vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks are on a roll, thanks to Julius Randle's superstar-level gameplay. They will roll out at American Airlines Center with a top-tier defense, which could prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Meanwhile, the high-flying Dallas Mavericks should continue to rely on Luka Doncic's exploits to guide them to victory on Friday.

This enticing fixture will feature a clash between two 2021 All-Stars, Julius Randle and Luka Doncic. The winner of this matchup could determine the outcome of the game. Considering Doncic's clutch performances and all-round playmaking abilities, the Dallas Mavericks could come out on top in this game.

Where to watch Knicks vs Mavericks?

The game between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks will be telecast on ESPN and Bally Sports Southwest (Mavericks). The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.