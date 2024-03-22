New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 21)

The New York Knicks arrived in Denver on Thursday without key players to face the Denver Nuggets. New York, who secured a dominant 122-84 victory in their earlier encounter in January, aimed to complete the season series sweep despite missing Julius Randle, O.G. Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.

Leading the charge for the Knicks were former Villanova standouts Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. Meanwhile, the in-form Nuggets launched a strong start fueled by the versatile Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, with his scoring prowess.

Denver capitalized on the dynamic duo of Jokic and Murray to dismantle the Knicks' defense early on. However, DiVincenzo's impressive long-range shooting and Isaiah Hartenstein's relentless efforts kept New York competitive. After the opening quarter, Denver led 32-30.

In the final four minutes of the second quarter, a 19-8 surge by the Denver Nuggets erased a fleeting lead by the Knicks. Despite the late rally, the home team maintained control, heading into halftime with a 61-56 advantage.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Brunson collaborated for 27 points, nine assists and five rebounds, ensuring the Knicks remained within striking distance. Alec Burks provided a spark off the bench for the visiting team, contributing on both offense and defense.

Top five highlights and viral moments from New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets

#5 Nuggets display high IQ and selfishness for a beautiful play

Jokic initiated the play, passing the ball to Michael Porter Jr., who displayed composure while surveying the court for an optimal scoring opportunity.

Seizing a momentary advantage as DiVincenzo rushed past him to contest a pump-fake, Porter Jr. swiftly returned the ball to Jokic. The Nuggets' center quickly spotted Aaron Gordon positioned for an uncontested layup under the rim.

Yet, instead of taking the shot himself, Gordon unselfishly passed the ball to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, waiting in the corner for a wide-open 3-point attempt.

#4 Michael Porter Jr. can do it all

Renowned for his exceptional shooting prowess, Michael Porter Jr. found himself in a challenging situation during a play, having picked up his dribble.

With Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo closing in to double-team him, MPJ displayed his poise and skill by splitting the defense. In a daring move, he lobbed the ball off the backboard for a self-alley-oop, capitalizing on the Knicks' defensive overcommitment.

#3 Isaiah Hartenstein poster on Michael Porter Jr.

Jalen Brunson quickly identified Isaiah's open position inside the paint, capitalizing on Jokic's intense focus on defending him.

Sensing the opportunity, Isaiah received the bounce pass and without hesitation, elevated for a powerful dunk. Despite Michael Porter Jr.'s attempt to recover defensively, Hartenstein's decisive move caught him slightly off-guard, allowing for the thunderous finish on the help side.

#2 Nikola Jokic with an unbelievable pass

When Nikola Jokic establishes himself in the post, opposing defenses often face a dilemma: either double-team him to disrupt his scoring opportunities or concede the high-percentage shot.

In a play where Isaiah was tasked with guarding Jokic, Josh Hart made a move to double him from the back. However, Jokic demonstrated his exceptional court vision and basketball IQ by anticipating the double team before it materialized.

Despite not directly seeing Hart's approach, Jokic quickly recognized the defensive scheme and adeptly found Aaron Gordon cutting to the basket, resulting in an easy scoring opportunity for the Nuggets.

#1 Jamal Murray with the behind-the-back to Aaron Gordon

Jamal Murray capitalized on Nikola Jokic's screen not once, but twice, to create separation from McBride as he made his way towards the paint.

The Knicks' defense, anticipating Murray's typical mid-range pull-up, overlooked his adept playmaking skills inside the paint. Demonstrating exceptional court awareness and creativity, Murray delivered an extraordinary behind-the-back bounce pass to find Aaron Gordon cutting to the basket.

Gordon seized the opportunity with a powerful dunk, catching the Knicks' defense off guard and showcasing Murray's ability to impact the game beyond scoring.

The Denver Nuggets ended the game with a 113-100 win and have gone 13-2 since the All-Star break.