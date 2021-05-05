New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks visit the Ball Arena on Wednesday to take on the Denver Nuggets in an exciting 2020-21 NBA matchup.

Both teams are firmly in postseason reckoning; the Denver Nuggets are third in the Western Conference, while the New York Knicks are fourth in the East. However, both the teams don't have a large cushion from the ones below them, so they need to end their seasons strong.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report

New York Knicks

Julius Randle (left) of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have listed their center, Nerlens Noel, as questionable for the game against the Denver Nuggets due to a sprained left ankle.

Joining the list of questionable players is backup forward Norvel Pelle, who has a sprained right ankle. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson continues to be sidelined due to a fracture. He underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Knicks C Nerlens Noel (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/amU3MsHA7J — DK Nation (@dklive) May 4, 2021

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic (right) of the Denver Nuggets

Despite being plagued by a plethora of injuries, the Denver Nuggets have been ably led from the front by Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets have several players in their injury report for this game as well.

Monte Morris and Will Barton are both suffering from right hamstring strains and are ruled out. PJ Dozier was added to the injury list due to a right adductor strain. Zeke Nnaji and star center Nikola Jokic are both listed as probable for the game due to left ankle sprain and right toe soreness, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray continues his rehabilitation from his torn ACL. He underwent successful surgery earlier this week and is expected to return soon.

Injury update ahead of tomorrow's game against the New York Knicks.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/BKT4hvnjx6 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 5, 2021

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

With their centers injured, the New York Knicks would have struggled in the paint, but the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic might end up missing this game as well.

The Knicks will likely use their usual lineup against the Denver Nuggets, with either Taj Gibson or Obi Toppin playing the starting center instead of Nerlens Noel.

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle should form the frontcourt, with Randle playing the power forward and Barrett featuring as the starting small forward. Reggie Bullock is expected to be the shooting guard as usual, while Elfrid Payton will likely run the point.

Denver Nuggets

If the Denver Nuggets don't play The Joker on Wednesday, their squad for this game will become incredibly thin. The already injured lineup may have no chance against the Knicks if MVP candidate Nikola Jokic sits out.

Facundo Campazzo will likely be the starting point guard, and Austin Rivers is expected to play the two-guard in Will Barton and PJ Dozier's absence. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are healthy and should retain their positions of small and power forward, respectively.

Meanwhile, either Paul Millsap or JaVale McGee will likely start as the center if Nikola Jokic doesn't lace up.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Obi Toppin.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - JaVale McGee.