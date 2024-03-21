New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2024

The New York Knicks face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in Denver, with tipoff set for 9:00 pm E.T. This will be their second meeting of the season, with the Knicks clinching the first matchup.

The Knicks (41-27) are fourth in the Eastern Conference, winning six of their last 10 games. They are riding a four-game winning streak after their win against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to victory, recording 34 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Miles McBride added 29 points.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (48-21) are second in the Western Conference, winning eight of their last 10 games. They won their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-112 on the road on Tuesday.

Nikola Jokic registered 35 points, 16 rebounds and two assists to lead the victory charge for the Nuggets, while Michael Porter Jr added 26 points.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The Knicks have OG Anunonby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson listed on their injury report. All of them will be out for the upcoming contest.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to use a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Miles McBride (SG), Donte DiVincenzo (SF), Josh Hart (PF), and Isaiah Hartenstein (C).

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have two players listed on their injury report: Vlatko Cancar will be out for the game, while Zeke Nnaji is listed as questionable. His participation in the contest will be a game-time decision.

Coach Mike Malone will likely use a starting lineup of Jamal Murray (PG), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (SG), Michael Porter Jr (SF), Aaron Gordon (PF) and Nikola Jokic (C).

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

Although their previous matchup in the season concluded with a dominant 122-84 victory for the New York Knicks, the Denver Nuggets are favored to protect their home court on Thursday.

OG Anunoby and Julius Randle led the winning effort for the Knicks, so their absence could be pivotal to the outcome of the game. The Knicks will have to find a way to restrict Nikola Jokic, relying on Josh Hartenstein to limit the two-time NBA MVP.

Moreover, Hartenstein is on a minutes restriction, so Jokic is anticipated to capitalize on the mismatch and lead the offense for the Nuggets' redemption.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Knicks (4.50) vs Nuggets (1.22)

Spread: Knicks +8.5 (1.91) vs Nuggets -8.5 (1.91)

Total (O/U): 1.91 (o209) / 1.91 (u209)

Given that the Denver Nuggets have won 44 of the 59 contests in which they were favored to win, betting on them to cover the spread may be the safe one to place.

Moreover, the Nuggets are extra motivated to redeem themselves after their 38-point loss to the Knicks. They should look to capitalize on their home-court advantage to secure the win.