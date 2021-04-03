New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020/21 season action continues with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

The Knicks are enduring a poor run of form and have subsequently slipped to the 7th spot on the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons, on the other hand, are stuck at the bottom of the table with a poor 14-34 record.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks occupy 7th spot on the Eastern Conference standings

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will have a complete roster at his disposal with the exception of Mitchell Robinson, who is sidelined for the 2020/21 season following a foot injury.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have a poor 14-34 record this season

Small forward Rodney McGruder has been ruled out with an elbow injury, while Hamidou Diallo is set to be rested for Saturday's game. Jahlil Okafor will be unavailable because of a knee problem and is targeting a mid-April return.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will start the game with a backcourt of Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock.

Canadian star RJ Barrett will start at the small forward position. He has looked in good touch this season, averaging 17 points and 6 assists per game.

Julius Randle, who elected to be a part of the All-Star team this year, will play at power forward and Nerlens Noel will take up the center position.

Detroit Pistons

"We’re at the third trimester of the NBA’s truncated 72-game season – 48 games down, 24 to go for the #Pistons. It will be a busy home stretch, too, with those 24 games shoehorned into 44 days." - @Keith_Langlois



📰: https://t.co/JEnIzgOB3K — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 2, 2021

The Detroit Pistons are severely undermanned at the point guard position, which means that youngster Saben Lee will get another start. Frank Jackson will start at the 2 guard, and Saddiq Bey will take up his usual position at the 3.

Jerami Grant, who was unlucky to miss out on an All-Star berth despite putting up 22 points and 5 rebounds per match, will start at power forward. Mason Plumlee will retain his place as the starting center of the team.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton, Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock, Small Forward - RJ Barrett, Power Forward - Julius Randle, Center - Nerlens Noel

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Saben Lee, Shooting Guard - Frank Jackson, Small Forward - Saddiq Bey, Power Forward - Jerami Grant, Center - Mason Plumlee

