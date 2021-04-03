New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - April 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The Knicks have won the previous two matchups against the Pistons in the 2020-21 season, but the latter enters this contest in better form.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, April 3rd, 8 PM ET (Sunday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are currently on a three-game losing streak, the last two of which have been gut-wrenching. They blew an 18-point lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday and simply couldn't get going on offense against the Dallas Mavericks despite holding them to 99 points.

Alec Burks has been the New York Knicks' most consistent player on the offensive end lately. He was able to score from anywhere on the court against Dallas and managed 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He's averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds through the last five games.

RJ Barrett had a tough time against the Mavericks and managed just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. However, he has scored 21 points apiece in the two previous matchups against the Detroit Pistons and will be hoping to find his touch again on Saturday.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle (right)

Julius Randle is heavily involved in every New York Knicks possession when he's on the floor. The first-time All-Star has been good in playmaking and rebounding the basketball but his shooting accuracy has been off the mark lately. He went 5-of-20 from the floor against Dallas. Randle has managed a combined 52 points in the last two games against the Detroit Pistons and he too will be looking to dominate proceedings on Saturday.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Nerlens Noel

Detroit Pistons Preview

Despite having a 14-34 record, the Detroit Pistons haven't been all too bad this season. Head coach Dwane Casey has got his unit playing high-energy basketball which has resulted in them winning two of their last three matchups. They'll finish off their homestand against the New York Knicks before heading out for a five-game road trip.

Both of the Detroit Pistons' marquee additions in the trade window have done well so far. Hamidou Diallo has taken a huge leap this season with the OKC Thunder. Diallo's continued his form in Detroit as well, scoring 19 points in his last two outings. Cory Joseph has also been a handy contributor with 11 points and 5.4 assists off the bench in his five games for Detroit.

The Detroit Pistons are expected to welcome back rookie point guard Killian Hayes to the lineup who suffered a hip injury back in January. There's still no timetable for Jahlil Okafor's return.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant (left)

Jerami Grant has taken a huge leap this season following his move to the Detroit Pistons. The combo forward is in the Most Improved Player of the Year conversation after nearly doubling his scoring tally to 22.5 points per game this season. He managed 21 points and eight rebounds in the only game he's played against the New York Knicks this season.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Saben Lee, G Josh Jackson, F Saddiq Bey, F Jerami Grant, C Mason Plumlee

Knicks vs Pistons Match Prediction

Both the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons play a fairly physical brand of basketball. Having said that, the Knicks do have the edge on paper. Tom Thibodeau will stick to his formula of giving established players an extended run. In comparison, the Pistons are going to be more experimental as they focus on developing their young players. Expect the New York Knicks to win this game.

Where to watch Knicks vs Pistons?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on MSG Network and Bally Sports Detroit. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

