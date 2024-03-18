New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report For March 18 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors host the New York Knicks on Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 10 p.m. EDT. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series with the Warriors taking the first game 110-99 at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks, fourth in the East, are coming off three straight wins, including two against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings in their West Coast road trip. They have gone 7-5 since the All-Star break and have been playing well in the past five, winning four.

On the other hand, the Warriors are ninth in the West, coming off an impressive road outing by beating the LA Lakers 128-121 and taking the series lead 2-1. They have split their past four games and have gone 8-5 since the All-Star break.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report

New York Knicks injury report for March 18

The Knicks have listed three players on their injury report: SF OG Anunoby (elbow) is questionable, while PF Julius Randle (shoulder) and C Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.

Player Status Injury OG Anunoby questionable elbow Julius Randle out shoulder Mitchell Robinson out ankle

What happened to Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson?

The New York Knicks continue to face the challenge of playing without key contributors Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, both sidelined with long-term injuries.

Randle has been absent from action since January due to a right shoulder injury, while his frontcourt counterpart, Robinson, has been sidelined since December following ankle surgery.

Although OG Anunoby is expected to be fit for Monday's game, the New York Knicks may opt to manage his playing time cautiously, considering his recent return from injury, particularly amid a challenging four-game road trip.

Anunoby's availability could significantly impact the dynamics of the matchup, yet the Knicks are poised to present a formidable challenge to the Warriors regardless of his participation.

Golden State Warriors injury report for March 18

At the time of writing, the Warriors have not submitted any players that are on the team's injury report.

All Warrior players are thus, set to be available for the second and final matchup of their season series.

Position PG SG SF PF C Player Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Andrew Wiggins Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green

How to watch New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors?

The cross-conference matchup between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors is set to be nationally televised on ESPN. It will also be aired locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and MSG for home and away coverage, respectively.

Live streaming options are available for fans on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access which can be purchased as a subscription.