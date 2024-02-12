New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2024

The New York Knicks visit the Houston Rockets on Monday at the Toyota Center in Houston, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final game of their season series, with the Knicks leading from their 109-94 win on Jan. 18 and is included in the NBA's ten-game schedule.

The Knicks, 33-20, are fourth in the East, coming off a 125-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers at home on Saturday. Despite the loss, Jalen Brunson ended with a game-high 39 points, including three rebounds and four assists, going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The Rockets, 23-29, have fallen to the twelfth spot in the West, losing 122-113 to the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Saturday. Five Rocket players scored in double-digits. However, Dejounte Murray could not be stopped in the fourth, scoring 10 of his 34 points to close out the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Knicks and the Rockets will be broadcast locally on Space City Home Network and MSG for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives access to NBA TV with a free trial.

Spread: Knicks -4.5 vs. Rockets +4.5

Moneyline: Knicks -185 vs. Rockets +162

Total over and under: Knicks O 222 vs. Knicks U 222.5

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets preview

The Knicks, after going 11-2, have lost two consecutive games despite playing at home. It is becoming evident that their key players like Julius Randle (shoulder), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Isaiah Hartenstein (achilles) and OG Anunoby (elbow) are being missed while they remain sidelined.

Following the trade deadline, their new acquisitions of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks have not completely merged with the team's identity yet and are struggling to find their rhythm.

Jalen Brunson's production has increased for these reasons, averaging 34.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in the past three games. Despite his remarkable play, the Knicks have a -6.3 net rating and a 125.5 defensive rating, which is a significant drop from their 113.6 (seventh) for the season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have lost four straight games and have gone 3-7 in their previous 10 games.

This could be attributed to Alperen Sengun missing the last game and their defensive rating falling from 112.8 (fifth) to 118.5, resulting in a -9.0 net rating. Since they have been subpar at scoring all season, their defense was what they relied on in late-game stretches, which has fallen short recently.

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets starting lineups

The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson at PG, Donte DiVincenzo at SG, Josh Hart at SF, Precious Achiuwa at PF and Taj Gibson at center.

Meanwhile, for the Rockets Amen Thompson will start at PG, Jalen Green at SG, Dillion Brooks at SF, Jabari Smith Jr. at PF and Jeff Green at center.

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets betting tips

Jalen Brunson has averaged 27.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 48.4% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 30.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Donte DiVincenzo has averaged 25.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 30.8% shooting in the last five games. His point prop is set at over/under and is favorable to reach this mark.

Precious Achiuwa has averaged 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in the last five games. His point prop is set at over/under 12.5 and is not favorable to cross or reach this mark.

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets predictions

The Knicks are favored to win despite playing on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -4.5 point spread and -179 on the moneyline.

The Knicks are 14-12 on the road, while the Rockets are 18-9. The game is anticipated to be a close contest with the Knicks expected to cross the total mark of over 220.5 and the Rockets favored to go under 222.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!