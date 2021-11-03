New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks, who lost to the Toronto Raptors in their last game, are expecting to bounce back against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The Knicks are hoping to bring a more concerted effort on defense as they travel to the Pacers’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. While Tom Thibodeau's men have not shown signs of slowing down in offense, it’s been the defense that has cost them games.

The defense has surely dominated the discussion in the New York Knicks’ preparation against a team that always competes from bell to bell. The Knicks are ranked 22nd in Defensive Rating and are allowing 15.1 fastbreak points, which is 25th in the league. They have got to put the hard work on defense to become a better team.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer The Knicks are currently the only team in the NBA:



allowing opponents to score more than 15 points per game via fast breaks



AND



The Knicks are currently the only team in the NBA:

allowing opponents to score more than 15 points per game via fast breaks

AND

allowing opponents to score 14+ points per game off turnovers

Meanwhile, the undermanned Indiana Pacers just scored 131 points, their highest this season, in their win against the San Antonio Spurs. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner have been doing the heavy lifting for the team on both sides of the ball. They will need better performances from the rest of the roster to survive a potential New York Knicks onslaught.

Caris LeVert has recently just returned from an injury and so could Malcolm Brogdon if he is cleared to play. With rookie Chris Duarte playing well, the Indiana Pacers’ backcourt is suddenly looking deep and threatening.

It will be a good matchup between traditional Eastern Conference rivals.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Taj Gibson continues to get in and out of the injury report. He is currently listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Nerlens Noel is yet to see action for the New York Knicks this season and is still waiting for clearance to play. He has the same status as Taj Gibson.

Luka Samanic has been assigned to the G-League and will not travel with the team.

Player: Status: Reason: Gibson, Taj Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprained Noel, Nerlens Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprained Samanic, Luka Out G League - Two-Way

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers are still waiting for the debut of T.J. Warren this season. He is currently rehabilitating a navicular fracture. Jeremy Lamb and Isaiah Jackson have been ruled out due to ankle sprain and left knee hypertension, respectively.

Starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon has indicated he will play but will still need medical clearance to get playing time. The Indiana Pacers have listed him as questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Brogdon, Malcolm Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Sore Jackson, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Hyperextension Lamb, Jeremy Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Warren, T.J Out Injury/Illness - Left Navicular; Fracture

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks' defense will have to improve if they want to get back to the playoffs.

The New York Knicks will ride their starting unit until it fails. They will have Kemba Walker at point guard and Evan Fournier at shooting guard.

The outstanding performance of RJ Barrett, who has been an absolute monster in the last few games, will continue from the small forward position. Julius Randle is expected to be the power forward for the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson will be the starting center.

Indiana Pacers

If Malcolm Brogdon gets cleared, he will run the Indiana Pacers’ offense with Caris LeVert as his backcourt mate. Chris Duarte will move to the small forward position to accommodate Brogdon.

NBA @NBA



Domantas Sabonis (24 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST) and the



Myles Turner: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK

Chris Duarte: 18 PTS, 4 3PM

Caris LeVert: 16 PTS, 7 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Domantas Sabonis (24 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST) and the @Pacers cruise to the win at home 🏁Myles Turner: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLKChris Duarte: 18 PTS, 4 3PMCaris LeVert: 16 PTS, 7 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Domantas Sabonis (24 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST) and the @Pacers cruise to the win at home 🏁Myles Turner: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLKChris Duarte: 18 PTS, 4 3PMCaris LeVert: 16 PTS, 7 AST https://t.co/Hj9j4jOkUI

The frontline will feature the tested duo of Domantas Sabonis as power forward and Myles Turner as center.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robison

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Chris Duarte | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner

