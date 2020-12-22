New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - December 23, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 23rd, 7 PM ET

Venue: Bankers Field House, Indianapolis, Indiana

The New York Knicks will head to Indianapolis for their NBA season opener against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have a playoff-caliber roster that will look to compete for a 5th or 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Knicks will be attempting to sneak into the 8th seed after a seven-year playoff drought.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are coming off an uncharacteristically good offseason where they signed a proven coach in Tom Thibodeau.

They made impressive free agency acquisitions in Austin Rivers and Nerlens Noel. The Knicks also drafted Obi Toppin, who has shown signs of great potential during the NBA preseason.

Kev with the dish 👀



Obi with the flush 😤 pic.twitter.com/TLphctb1UA — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 12, 2020

This season, the New York Knicks will focus on developing their young roster through Thibodeau's coaching and will hope to improve from last season's disappointment.

They will be a fun team to watch but will make many mistakes that are common among young players. Look for them to come out with a lot of energy against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Key Player - RJ Barret

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

R.J. Barrett is the key player for the New York Knicks against the Indiana Pacers. The 2019 NBA draft pick showed signs of brilliance during his rookie campaign, but his performances were overall underwhelming for such a highly-scouted lottery pick.

The Knicks' success this season will be based upon the jump that Barrett can make during his sophomore season. The young guard has already shown flashes of improvement and has encouraged the New York fans during the NBA preseason, where he averaged 17.8 points a game and five rebounds.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers will look to shake off their winless preseason and get back on track against the New York Knicks.

The Pacers expect to have T.J. Warren, who missed all of the preseason, and Myles Turner, who missed the final two games of the exhibition matches for the season opener, back healthy.

Myles Turner and T.J. Warren were available to practice today, says Coach Bjorkgren.



"They were in a full, physical contact practice today, and they looked good." — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 20, 2020

Against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, we expect the Pacers to look a bit out of sorts as they will need to adjust to playing together now that the players are all healthy.

Key Player - Victor Oladipo

Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers

Victor Oladipo's future with the Indiana Pacers was in question heading into the NBA 2020-21 season. However, he put that rumor to rest during a press conference earlier in the year. Here is what he had to say on the subject,

"I know there have been people saying that I have asked players to trade for me. That's just not true, period. I love my teammates, I cherish the state of Indiana and I'm focused on leading this franchise to a title."

Oladipo needs to get back to his All-Star status to bring a title to the Pacers. Look for him to have an impressive season outing against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, TJ Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction

The New York Knicks may surprise some people this season. Look for them to start the year off with a win against an Indiana Pacers team that will still be struggling with chemistry.

Where to watch Knicks vs. Pacers

The game will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports Indiana. For non-local fans, every game is available through the NBA League Pass.

