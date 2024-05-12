New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Preview - May 12 | Game 4, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers is one of two games on the NBA playoff schedule for Sunday. The Knicks are looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, while the Pacers will try to even it up before heading back to New York for Game 5.

The Knicks took the first two games of the series, with Game 1 being close and controversial. There were two disputed calls made by officials that drew the ire of non-Knicks fans. An incorrect kickball violation and a moving screen against Myles Turner in the clutch.

Meanwhile, Game 2 was less controversial but the Pacers felt that the officials favored the Knicks more. They even filed 78 complaints to the league from Games 1 and 2 against New York regarding missed calls or those who did not favor the team.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, is on Sunday at the Gainbridge, Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It starts at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on NBA on ABC.

Moneyline: Knicks (+189) vs Pacers (-235)

Spread: Knicks +6 (-111) vs Pacers -6 (-111)

Total (O/U): Knicks o218.5 (-105) vs Pacers u218.5 (-115)

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers preview

Game 3 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers came down to the wire, with Andrew Nembhard hitting the go-ahead 3-point shot with 16.4 seconds remaining. The Pacers held on to get the 111-106 victory and their first win in the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2014.

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 35 points, four assists and seven assists, while Pascal Siakam had 26 points and seven rebounds. Myles Turner added 21 points and 10 rebounds, Andrew Nembhard only had five points but scored three of the most important ones of the game.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups, subs and rotation

The New York Knicks will be without OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to use the following starting five:

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Donte DiVincenzo | SF: Josh Hart | PF: Precious Achiuwa | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Thibs is using a limited rotation that also includes Miles McBride, Alec Burks and Jericho Sims.

The Indiana Pacers have listed Bennedict Mathurin (out), Aaron Nesmith (questionable) and Tyrese Haliburton (questionable) on their injury report. Head coach Rick Carlisle is expected to use this starting five if Nesmith and Haliburton are cleared:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | SG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

Carlisle uses a nine-man rotation that also includes Obi Toppin, TJ McConnell, Ben Sheppard and Isaiah Jackson.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 32.5 points for Game 4. Brunson has been nearly unstoppable in the playoffs, so place your bets on him to go over 32.5 points.

Tyrese Haliburton is favored to go under 21.5 points against the Knicks. Go against the odds and bet on Haliburton to score at least 22 points on Sunday afternoon.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The Indiana Pacers are slightly favored to beat the New York Knicks in Game 4 and tie the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pacers have a homecourt advantage over the Knicks, who won't have their second and third-best players due to injuries.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Pacers, with the Knicks covering the spread. The total is expected to go over 218.5 points.