New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers host the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. The two teams are facing off for the second time this season and the Knicks emerged victorious in their first encounter at Madison Square Garden. The resurgent Clippers will look for revenge in this game and attempt to tie the season series.

The Knicks' 2021-22 campaign appears to be over. They are 12th in the East and a whopping six games behind the 10th-seeded Atlanta Hawks. Hence, even making the NBA play-in tournament feels far-fetched for coach Thibodeau. Moreover, even if they somehow manage to grab the 10th seed and enter the tournament, there is little chance they will advance to the playoffs.

Injuries don't seem to matter for the Clippers who are now on a five-game winning streak. They have lost several key players this season but have remained unfazed in the face of adversity. Coach Tyronn Lue has done an excellent job in rallying his men to step up during tough situations and the Clippers are now 34-31, having won seven of their last nine games. Terance Mann has been balling out and has rightfully earned a spot in the starting lineup.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Kemba Walker (right) of the New York Knicks reacts with Julius Randle

The Knicks remain without Derrick Rose who underwent ankle surgery. Quentim Grimes hurt his knee against the Miami Heat and is diagnosed with right patella subluxation. Meanwhile, Obi Toppin is sidelined with a strained hamstring and Kemba Walker is currently not with the team. Finally, Luka Samanic is sent to the NBA G-League on his two-way contract.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Quentin Grimes Out Right Patella Subluxation Derrick Rose Out Right Ankle Surgery Obi Toppin Out Left Hamstring Strain Luka Samanic Out G-League - Two-way Kemba Walker Out Not With Team

LA Clippers Injury Report

Head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers

The Clippers' injury report has been the same for weeks, featuring players with serious injuries who are out for the foreseeable future. That includes Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Paul George Out Right Elbow UCL Tear - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Jay Scrubb Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Norman Powell Out Left Foot - Fractured Medial Sesamoid Bone

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The Knicks will likely deploy their most recent lineup. Alec Burks will start as the point guard and Evan Fournier will join him in the backcourt. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett will form the forward pair with Barrett at the three. Mitchell Robinson should play his usual center role while Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Jericho Sims should get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers

The Clippers will deploy their same lineup they have used since Norman Powell got hurt. Terance Mann is the new starting off-guard in the backcourt alongside Reggie Jackson. Luke Kennard now comes off the bench in that role. Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. should continue to form the frontcourt pair, with Batum playing the four. Finally, Ivica Zubac will retain his center position. Meanwhile, Robert Covington, Amir Coffey and Isaiah Hartenstein should get major minutes off the bench along with Kennard.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

G - Alec Burks | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Terance Mann | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

