New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 16 2023

As of December 16, the New York Knicks have a winning record of 14-10 in the 2023–24 NBA season. They have won and caused upsets despite of injuries and formidable opponents like the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant, fueled by Jalen Brunson's 50-point game. This is due to coach Tom Thibodeau's leadership, as the group has effectively turned into a formidable one.

The Los Angeles Clippers' 2023–24 season has been exciting, with a record of 14-10 under head coach Tyronn Lue. They made a major move on November 1 by acquiring James Harden, a 10-time NBA All-Star and 2018 League MVP, in a blockbuster deal. Despite losing six straight games after the deal, the team bounced back with a six-game winning streak.

The history of fixtures between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers consists of playing a total of 138 games in the regular season, with the Knicks leading with 74 wins and the Clippers with 64.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers: preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Los Angeles Clippers are playing against the New York Knicks at the Crypto.com arena. Here are the odds:

Moneyline: Knicks (+105) vs Clippers (-125)

Spread: Knicks +2 (-110) vs Clippers -2 (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks (U 226) vs Clippers (O 226)

New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers preview

According to the sportsbooks, the contest between the Clippers and Knicks will be a tight one. The Knicks are being given just +2 for the spread, indicating the game could potentially go either way

New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers predicted lineups

For the LA Clippers, James Harden will play the PG, Terance Mann will play the SG, Paul George will play the SF, Kawhi Leonard will play the PF, and Ivica Zubac will play the Center.

For the New York Knicks Jalen Brunson will start as the PG, Quentin Grimes for SG, RJ Barett for SF, Julius Randle for PF and Isaiah Hartenstein at Center.

New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers betting tips

In their last game, James Harden scored a season-high 28 points, while Kawhi Leonard added 27 points. Additionally, in their previous encounter on November 7, 2023, Harden finished with 17 points, and Leonard scored 18 points.

Based on their recent performances, the Over and Under for points for James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in the upcoming game are estimated at around 25-30 points for both players.

New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers Predictions

The LA Clippers are 1.45 favorites to win and that means a 69% chance of landing a victory. The New York Knicks are the underdogs at 2.80 and they’re regarded as least likely to win. The spread is currently 5.5, with the total points line at 228.5.