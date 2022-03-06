New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - March 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks travel to Los Angeles to take on the LA Clippers on Sunday as two teams with postseason aspirations go head-to-head at the Crypto.com Arena.

The New York Knicks have had a tough campaign as they've struggled to build on their exploits last season. They are coming into this game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-38 season record and have been a major disappointment this campaign. The likes of Julius Randle and Kemba Walker have come under immense criticism this season for their performances.

The LA Clippers are looking to improve on their performances from last season when they reached the Western Conference Finals. However, they have been dealt two major setbacks as both their superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have missed significant time on the court due to serious injuries. Despite suffering injuries to two of their best players, the Clippers are well and truly punching above their weight and would be a serious threat if Leonard and PG13 returned this season.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 6th; 10 PM ET (Monday, March 7th; 8:30 AM).

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

New York Knicks Preview

Kemba Walker of the Knicks reacts with Julius Randle

After reaching the postseason last year, the New York Knicks were supposed to build from there. However, that hasn't been the case this season. A string of poor performances has had fans wondering whether last year's exploits were a lucky break.

Kemba Walker's acquisition in the summer brought a lot of hype. However, that has provided the New York Knicks with nothing in terms of performances, as Walker has been called out for his defensive frailties. Veteran teammate Julius Randle has also come under immense scrutiny this season, while another veteran player, Derrick Rose, continues to be plagued by injuries.

The Knicks will need to get their house in order if they are to seriously contend for a postseason spot in a tightly packed Eastern Conference table.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

Arguably the Knicks' best performer this season, RJ Barrett has been a breath of fresh air for the team. Criticized for the lack of usage of his right hand, Barrett addressed that in the off-season. which has paid off huge dividends for the Knicks.

Barrett has been averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season, while shooting the ball at better than 35% from beyond the arc and nearly 42% from the field. He has recorded three double-doubles this season and has scored over 25 points on 12 different occasions.

With the Knicks shutting down Walker for the rest of the season, the onus is now even more on Barrett's shoulders. Nevertheless, in just his third season in the league, Barrett is reminding everyone why he was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

StatMuse @statmuse RJ Barrett in 2022:



23.7 PPG

6.0 RPG

43.3 FG%

39.8 3P% on 6.1 attempts



The bad news is the Knicks are 3-15 in their last 18 games. RJ Barrett in 2022:23.7 PPG6.0 RPG43.3 FG%39.8 3P% on 6.1 attemptsThe bad news is the Knicks are 3-15 in their last 18 games. https://t.co/4OCOaUutu2

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Alec Burks; Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier; Small Forward - RJ Barrett; Power Forward - Julius Randle; Center - Mitchell Robinson

LA Clippers Preview

Reggie Jackson of the LA Clippers celebrates

The LA Clippers find themselves eighth in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 27-27 record. They continue to hover around the .500 mark for the season without the services of their two superstars as head coach Ty Lue has done a magnificent job for the team.

They have won five consecutive games and seven of their last 10 in the NBA, including an incredible victory over city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers. They host the lowly Knicks in Los Angeles and will be keen to continue their winning run and climb up the Western Conference standings.

With no timeline yet on Kawhi Leonard's return, there is very little expectation on their current roster and this has translated into them playing much more freely and without pressure.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

One of the most underrated players in the NBA, Reggie Jackson has been doing the heavy lifting in the absence of Leonard and George. Jackson is averaging 17 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting the ball better than 34% from beyond the arc this season and nearly 40% from the field. He has already recorded four double-doubles as well.

After starting the season slowly, many were questioning what Jackson would bring to the LA Clippers after signing a two-year, $22 million deal in the offseason. But the game-winner against the Los Angeles Lakers is a testament to the quality that he possesses.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Terance Mann, Small Forward - Marcus Morris Sr., Power Forward - Nicolas Batum, Center - Ivica Zubac

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Match Prediction

The momentum is definitely with the LA Clippers and despite missing their two superstars in Leonard and PG13, they have enough firepower to get the job done against the New York Knicks.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs LA Clippers?

You can watch the action unfold between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ESPN.

