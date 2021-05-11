New York Knicks vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In their second straight 2020-21 NBA game at the Staples Center, the New York Knicks will lock horns with defending champions LA Lakers on Tuesday night. Coming off a 106-100 victory over the LA Clippers on Sunday, the Knicks will look to sweep the two Los Angeles teams in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are coming off a morale-boosting 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns, the second-best team in the league this season. The Suns had no answer for Anthony Davis, who registered 42 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. The eight-time All-Star will look to have another big outing against the New York Knicks.

The matchup with the LA Lakers will be the New York Knicks’ sixth straight on the road; they have gone 3-2 thus far. The two teams have identical 38-30 records on the season, but the visitors are fourth in the East, while the Purple and Gold are seventh in the West.

Julius Randle (#30) in action against Kyle Lowry (#7).

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers Injury Update

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have three players in their injury report for this game. Among them is Alec Burks, who is questionable for the Tuesday tussle. He is nursing a bruised knee, which kept him out of the last two games. The team could update his status later in the day.

Immanuel Quickley (21) and RJ Barrett (20) are the youngest teammates in the NBA shooting at least 39% from three pic.twitter.com/pU9AauTICG — Zach Bachar (@zach_bac) May 4, 2021

Immanuel Quickley has a left ankle sprain and is doubtful to play against the LA Lakers. It’s unlikely that he'll suit up against the defending champions after he missed the last two games for his team because of injury.

Mitchell Robinson, who had right foot surgery in March, is expected to miss the rest of the season.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers’ injury report is jam-packed with names of key rotation players, including their two superstars.

According to the team’s official report, LeBron James has been ruled out for the Knicks game. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that James could play against the New York Knicks.

Much more optimism on state of LeBron James’ right ankle after on-court work Sunday and Monday, sources tell ESPN. James was pain-free after several days off – and able to make hard cuts and elevate. Return on Tuesday vs. Knicks is likely. https://t.co/UTXIC1V0Vh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2021

There could be updates from the team in that regard later in the day. James' availability would undoubtedly be a huge boost for the LA Lakers.

As many as five players have been listed by the LA Lakers as 'probable to play' on Tuesday. Anthony Davis is one of them, although he has not missed a game since missing 30 matches due to a right calf strain. He’s expected to be on the floor against the New York Knicks.

Anthony Davis (#3) of the LA Lakers shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Though he missed last Sunday’s game against the Suns because of lower back tightness, Kyle Kuzma should return for the New York Knicks game on Tuesday. Talen Horton-Tucker is dealing with a calf issue, but he is likely to play as well. He played 21 minutes against the Phoenix Suns and should be ready, come tipoff, to face the New York Knicks.

Starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dealing with a right ankle sprain but could turn up against Knicks. Meanwhile, backup center and former starter Marc Gasol is listed as probable, as he is dealing with a finger injury.

Anthony Davis (#3) is congratulated by his LA Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder (#17).

On the other hand, Dennis Schroder is out since May 3 due to the league's health and safety protocols. He was expected to be out for 10 to 14 days, which means there’s only a slim chance he could be back before the LA Lakers' regular season ends on May 16.

Meanwhile, Jared Dudley is out for the season due to a right MCL tear.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Derrick Rose could play more minutes if Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley miss the LA Lakers game. Frank Ntilikina could also play on Tuesday if the two aforementioned guards do not play.

Nerlens Noel will likely remain the New York Knicks’ starting center, as Robinson is sidelined. Taj Gibson could be on standby to give Noel a breather.

LA Lakers

Kuzma’s return could significantly affect Wesley Matthews. and possibly. Markieff Morris’ playing time. But if James sits out a fifth straight game, the dip in the duo's playing time may not be significant.

Schroder’s absence will likely give Alex Caruso the starting point guard position once again. Ben McLemore and possibly Alfonzo McKinnie could play more minutes in backup roles in that case.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Alex Caruso l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond.