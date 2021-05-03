New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues with an out-of-conference showdown as the New York Knicks lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum tonight.

The two sides previously clashed in a high-scoring battle last month when the New York Knicks rallied late in the game to stun their opponents to a 133-129 overtime decision. That game witnessed Julius Randle register a triple-double outing. However, the night belonged to RJ Barrett, who added 20 points, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer in overtime that helped seal the deal for New York.

Fast forward to May, and both sides are in the postseason reckoning. The visiting New York Knicks have continued their merry run, winning nine of their past ten games. Tom Thibodeau's men are sitting 4th in the East with a 36-28 record behind them.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies will have to go through a more difficult pathway to reach the 2021 playoffs. Taylor Jenkins' side is currently occupying the eight-seed in the West, thanks to a 32-31 record ahead of this contest.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report

New York Knicks

New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel is being monitored on a day-to-day basis after he collided with Christian Wood in their previous matchup. Noel suffered an ankle sprain, but the severity of his injury has been downgraded after X-ray results on his left ankle came back negative.

X-rays on sprained left ankle of Knicks center Nerlens Noel were negative and he'll be evaluated again on Monday, source tells ESPN.

The 7th year big man is averaging an impressive 2.2 blocks per game this season. Another frontline player in Mitchell Robinson will remain on the sidelines as he's still healing from a fifth metatarsal fracture in his right foot.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks will be without the services of Alec Burks, who has been missing game action due to the league's stringent health and safety protocols. That said, Burks is expected to make his comeback to the hardwood soon.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have a healthy roster for their game against the New York Knicks at home. Shooting guard Grayson Allen is the only player on the injury report ahead of Monday's contest. He has been listed as questionable as he's still recuperating from a hand injury.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks

Coach Thibodeau could decide to rest Nerlens Noel for Monday's contest, starting with Taj Gibson at center and second-year man Norvel Pelle as his backup. Julius Randle will continue his role at the power forward position. The 2021 All-Star is coming off a tour de force performance in their win against the Rockets, tallying 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists in only 30 minutes from the floor.

31. 7. 6.

Reggie Bullock will take his place at the shooting guard position, while Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett will feature in the backcourt. Barrett is coming off a 21-point outing and could deliver the goods once again as his side take on the Grizzlies next.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will probably use the same lineup they deployed against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will start things off in the backcourt for coach Taylor Jenkins's side.

Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson will likely reprise their roles on the wing as the two forwards. Jonas Valanciunas will roll out as their primary center for this contest.

Despite losing to the Orlando Magic by one point, the Memphis Grizzlies witnessed stellar performances from Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, and Kyle Anderson, who all registered 20+ point outings.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Taj Gibson

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Kyle Anderson | Center - Jonas Valanciunas