New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will welcome the New York Knicks for an Eastern Conference matchup at the FTX Arena on Friday. Both teams have played twice against each other this season and on both occasions, the Heat were the side that came out with a win.
The Knicks ended their two-game losing streak with a brilliant win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. RJ Barrett starred for them with 30 points on the night. Obi Toppin and Alec Bruks added 18 and 17 points respectively to help the Knicks get to a 121-106 win. LaMelo Ball racked up 32 points for the Hornets, but his effort proved to fall short against the Knicks.
The Heat's run of disappointment continued as they faced a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo scored 26 and 25 points respectively, but a poor defensive showing in the second half took the game away from the Heat. Jordan Poole looked to be in great offensive flow as he scored 30 points for the Warriors and led the way from the front as they took home a 118-104 win.
New York Knicks Injury Report
The Knicks have reported five players as part of their injury report for this game. Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Nerlens Noel have been ruled out due to injuries. Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson have been listed as questionable but could make it to the lineup if they are able to show some signs of improvement ahead of the tip-off.
Miami Heat Injury Report
The Heat have reported seven players as part of their injury report. Gabe Vincent and Victor Oldipo have been ruled out due to an injury scare. Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson have all been listed as questionable due to injuries and niggles.
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - March 25, 2022
The Heat are favorites to come out of this game as winners due to the incredible depth they have shown this season. Despite missing key players for the majority of the season, the Heat have stayed on top of the East and with this resilience, they will definitely be a tough team to break down.
The Knicks, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency, which is why the oddsmakers have given the Heat the higher odds in this encounter.
Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips
New York Knicks Betting Tips
- Knicks are 7-0 against the spread in their last 7 road games.
- The Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last 10 games
- RJ Barrett has scored 23 points or more eight times in the last ten games.
Click here to make a bet on RJ Barrett scoring more than 25 points against the Heat on Draft Kings SB
Miami Heat Betting Tips
- The Heat are 0-5 against the spread in their last 5 games
- The Miami Heat have a 26-10 record at home this season
- The Heat are tied with the Chicago Bulls as the best three-point shooting team in the NBA
Click here to make a bet on Kyle Lowry securing a double-double against the Knicks on Draft Kings SB
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups
New York Knicks
The Knicks will look to start Evan Fournier and Alec Burks on the backcourt. If Julius Randle is unable to start the game, RJ Barrett will share the frontcourt with Obi Toppin, while Jericho Sims takes position at center. Immanuel Quickley and Taj Gibson are expected to play the most minutes off the bench for the Knicks.
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat will start Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson on the backcourt. Jimmy Butler is also listed as questionable, but he will look to start the game and lead the Heat back to winning ways. He will share the frontcourt with Max Strus, while Bam Adebayo starts at center.
- The Heat have won 9 out of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.
- The Heat are seventh in the league on assists with 25.6 APG, while the Knicks are ranked last with 21.6 APG.
- The Heat are 30-14 against Eastern Conference teams this season, while the Knicks are 16-27 against Eastern Conference teams.
Click here to bet on the result of the Knicks vs Heat game on Draft Kings SB
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups
New York Knicks
Point Guard - Evan Fournier | Shooting Guard - Alec Burks | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Obi Toppin | Center - Jericho Sims
Miami Heat
Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Max Strus | Center - Bam Adebayo