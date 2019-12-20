New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 20th December 2019

Rookie Tyler Herro is showing lots of promise

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Friday, 20 December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last Game Results

New York Knicks (7-21): 143-120 win against the Atlanta Hawks (17 December, Tuesday)

Miami Heat (20-8): 108-104 win against the Philadelphia 76ers (18 December, Wednesday)

New York Knicks Preview

The Knicks recently fired Coach David Fizdale after yet another disappointing start to the season. Interim coach Mike Miller is currently looking to turn things around amidst years of front office mishaps and coaching instability.

Since stepping in, Miller has managed to make New York's offense flow more seamlessly and at a much faster pace. The players have also looked much more energetic.

They are currently 3-3 since the coaching change and have made impressive runs in their last few games, including a 68-point half-time score against the Golden State Warriors and a 31-point fourth quarter to defeat the Sacramento Kings.

This coaching change combined with a players'-only meeting have definitely lit a fire under these Knicks players. They are coming off of a 23-point rout of the Atlanta Hawks and would be looking to test the Miami Heat come Friday.

Key Player - Marcus Morris

Marcus Morris

The 30-year-old is looking in fine touch as he leads the team in scoring. Morris is currently averaging 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, and he will be important in their next game as he'll go head-to-head against the opposing team's star Jimmy Butler.

The forward should look to contain Butler and at the same time, figure out how to fight off his defense so he can score for his team.

The Heat would also test him when he gets the ball in his hands. As one of the oldest guys in the lineup, Morris' decision-making will be important in this game.

Knicks predicted lineup

Frank Ntilikina, Damyean Dotson, Marcus Morris, Julius Randle, Taj Gibson

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have had a pretty hot start to this season as they sit third in the East with a 20-8 record. Their recent game against the Sixers proved that even when the key playmakers Winslow and Dragic are missing, the rookies and young guns of the Heat are more than ready to step up.

The Heat have been feisty with their defense and have been killing it on their position-less lineups on offense. With a great coach like Eric Spoelstra and a more focused group coming into this season, they will look to take advantage of the less-established New York Knicks this Friday.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler in their game against the Mavs where they won 122-118 in OT

Jimmy Butler has never looked so good in a Heat jersey. The 30-year-old fits perfectly with the Heat Culture as he shows great leadership on both ends of the floor.

Butler is currently averaging 20.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.1 steals. He will be key to their next game as he'll most likely be the primary defender of the Knicks' leading scorer, Marcus Morris.

Dragic might be coming back this Friday, but the Heat are still down one playmaker in their rotation without Winslow. Butler will be important in this game as he will have playmaking duties on top of his defensive assignments on the wing.

He should look to score against the sub-par defense of the Knicks and make the right plays to get his other teammates going.

Miami Heat predicted lineup

Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Meyers Leonard, Bam Adebayo

Knicks vs Heat Match Prediction

Despite the absence of some of the Heat's key players, they have still managed to look great this season. They are currently 14-2 in their games against fellow East teams, and this next game should be a win for them.

Their team chemistry and well-established offense and defense could overwhelm the New York Knicks.

Where to Watch Knicks vs Heat?

The game will be available on FOX Sports Sun and MSG. You can also stream it live via NBA League Pass.