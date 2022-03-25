New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will travel to the FTX Arena for a matchup against the Miami Heat on Friday. In both the matchups between the two teams this season, the Heat were the side that prevailed.

The Knicks come into the game after a stunning win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. RJ Barrett scored 30 points for the team while shooing 52.6% from the field. Obi Toppin showed off his ability by scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds on the night. LaMelo Ball racked up 32 points for the Hornets, but it proved to be valiant as the Knicks walked out of Spectrum Center with a 121-106 win.

The Heat, on the other hand, faced a disappointing defeat against the Golden State Warriors. Kyle Lowry scored 26 points and provided nine assists, while Bam Adebayo chipped in with 25 points.

Both teams were tied at 50 going into halftime, but a total takeover from Jordan Poole and the Warriors in the second half led to the Heat collapse, which in turn helped the Warriors grab a 118-104 win on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, March 25, 8:00 PM ET [Saturday, March 26, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

New York Knicks Preview

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have had a disappointing campaign so far. After showing a lot of promise last season, the team has failed to live up to expectations and will most likely miss the playoffs this season. They are currently ranked eleventh in the East with a 31-42 record and are five games behind the Hawks, who hold the tenth place.

RJ Barrett has been wonderful to watch this year. His improvement as a player has been tremendous and the youngster is definitely on track to be one of the stars in the league. Julius Randle has not had a memorable season. Although he fought back and displayed some top performances, the 27-year-old is certainly more talented and will soon look to be back at his best for the Knicks.

Going into this game against the Heat, the Knicks will be looking to grab a win and try to put some sort of pressure on the Hawks. However, the Heat are in for redemption in this game and will certainly want to end their rough patch by putting on a show against the Knicks.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Evan Fournier, G - Alec Burks, F - RJ Barrett, F - Obi Toppin, C - Jericho Sims

Miami Heat Preview

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Despite their two consecutive defeats, the Heat are the number one seed in the East with a 47-26 record. Erik Spoelstra's team showed a lot of fight in those defeats, but their defensive game was not up to the mark in the second half, which led to disappointments.

The Heat team have a lot of chemistry and share a great bond of brotherhood. However, their recent run of defeats seemed to affect players like Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem and coach Spoelstra got heated in the team huddle during a timeout against the Warriors.

Players and coaches have assured everything to be alright and said the timeout incident was because of their undying passion and desire to win.

Playing against the Knicks, the Heat certainly have a lot to play for. A defeat could see them move down the table. However, they will hope to bring in their best and get back to winning ways.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Jimmy Butler, F - PJ Tucker, C - Bam Adebayo

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - March 25, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread New York Knicks 31-42 +185 Over 215.5 [-110] +5.5 [-110] Miami Heat 47-26 -225 Under 215.5 [-110] -5.5 [-110]

The Heat are being favored in this game because of their terrific performances this season. Although they are in a bit of a rough patch now, there is no doubt that the Heat have been one of the most resilient teams in the NBA this season. Kyle Lowry has played extremely well and will be looking to take control of this game and lead the Heat towards victory.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

New York Knicks Betting Tips

Knicks are 7-0 against the spread in their last 7 road games. The Knicks have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games on the road RJ Barrett has averaged 31.5 PPG and 6.0 RPG against the Miami Heat this season.

Click here to make a bet on RJ Barrett scoring more than 25 points against the Heat on Draft Kings SB

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks 🏾 RJ shifty with the rock AND-ONE RJ shifty with the rock AND-ONE 💪🏾 https://t.co/427YCZF4i6

Miami Heat Betting Tips

The Heat are 0-5 against the spread in their last 5 games The Miami Heat have a 7-3 record in their last 10 games at home. The Heat have a 36-20 record when playing with Kyle Lowry

Click here to make a bet on Kyle Lowry securing a double-double against the Knicks on Draft Kings SB

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Two clutch buckets from Kyle in the final seconds of the half to tie things up before the break Two clutch buckets from Kyle in the final seconds of the half to tie things up before the break https://t.co/MmmTfSUjTN

Knicks vs Heat Match Prediction

The Knicks and the Heat come into this game in search of a much-needed win. Although the Heat have not been at their usual best in the last two games, they will be looking to come all guns blazing against the Knicks. They will be favorites as they have a lot of depth in their team and the Knicks, on the other hand, are playing without a lot of their main players.

The Heat have won 9 out of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The total points have been over in 5 of the last 7 meetings between the two teams.

The Heat are 30-14 against Eastern Conference teams this season, while the Knicks are 16-27 against Eastern Conference teams.

Click here to bet on the result of the Knicks vs Heat game on Draft Kings SB

Where to watch the Knicks vs Heat game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Knicks and the Heat will also be locally telecast on MSG Network and Bally Sports Sun.

Edited by Arnav