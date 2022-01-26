New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - January 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat face off against each other in an Eastern Conference matchup at the FTX Arena on Wednesday. It will be the first encounter between the two teams this season.

The Knicks come into the game after a close defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle combined for 42 points, but a lack of contribution from the rest of the team resulted in a 95-93 defeat. It was their fifth loss in ten games and has placed them eleventh in the East.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, scored an impressive win over the LA Lakers. Jimmy Butler notched his tenth triple-double as he put up 20 points, grabbed ten rebounds and dished out 12 assists. Duncan Robinson also contributed 25 points, making things easier for the Heat, who won by a final score of 113-107.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 26, 8:30 PM ET [Thursday, January 27, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 season. Despite recruiting stars like Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, the team has looked far from its best. They are currently eleventh in the East with a 23-25 record. With 34 games left, the Knicks will be hoping to find a bit more consistency if they are to make it to the playoffs.

This game against the Miami Heat will be crucial for the New York Knicks. A victory would help boost their confidence as the Heat are the number one team in the East. If the Knicks put in a good effort on both ends, they can certainly pull off a win. However, Miami's depth will make things difficult for New York.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett has had a good season so far. Despite the team's struggles, Barrett has produced some outstanding individual performances. He averages 17.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The 21-year-old scored 24 points in their last game against the Cavs and he will be looking to duplicate or better that output and lead his team to victory against a Heat team that's playing well.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker, G - Evan Fournier, F - RJ Barrett, F - Julius Randle, C - Nerlens Noel

Miami Heat Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season, despite dealing with many injuries and health protocol issues. However, nothing has stopped them from playing brilliant basketball. Miami currently occupy the top spot in the East, but they cannot afford to slow down as the race for first place is heating up among at least four really good teams.

Players like Omer Yurtseven, Gabe Vincent, Kyle Guy and Caleb Martin have showcased their talent and have earned a lot of praise from Heat fans. The team has shown a lot of faith in these players, helping them thrive in various situations. Going up against the Knicks, the team will be confident as they have been brilliant at the FTX Arena and hope to get another win that will help solidify their position at the top.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler silenced many of his critics with his brilliant performance over the Lakers. By his standards, he has not had a great year, but this could be attributed to all the injury problems Butler has had to face. As the season reaches a crucial stage, the Heat will look for continued excellence from Butler. The 32-year-old will be keen to pick up from where he left off against the Purple and Gold and lead his team to another win.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Jimmy Butler's franchise record setting 10th triple-double looked like this... Jimmy Butler's franchise record setting 10th triple-double looked like this... https://t.co/OsKTGuwWdO

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Jimmy Butler, F - PJ Tucker, C - Bam Adebayo

Knicks vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have been in blistering form this season. They will most definitely be the favorites to win this game, but the Knicks are not a team that can be taken lightly. The Heat will have to bring their best, or they may see themselves on the losing end as the New York Knicks are more than capable of an upset against any team.

Where to watch the Knicks vs Heat game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat will also be locally telecast on MSG Network and Bally Sports Sun.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra