New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024

The New York Knicks will be in South Beach for another encounter with the Erik Spoelstra-coached Miami Heat. New York, which is unbeaten in the season series, will be hoping for a shutout and snap a two-game skid. Julius Randle and O.G. Anunoby remain out but Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart are cleared to play.

The Heat are not just trying to grab a guaranteed playoff spot. They are also gunning for the Knicks’ fourth-place rank so they can open the postseason in front of their hands. Tyler Herro is still inactive but Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler have been given the go-signal to play.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Knicks can’t afford another slip-up following consecutive losses to the San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder. Another loss by the Knicks will greatly complicate their goal of staying in the top four.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Kaseya Center will host the showdown between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. MSG Network and Bally Sports Sun will air the game locally as it is not covered on national TV. Basketball fans outside the said region can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (+120) vs. Heat (-140)

Spread: Knicks (+2.5) vs. Heat (-2.5)

Total (O/U:) Knicks (o207.5 -110) vs. Heat (u207.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Game preview

The New York Knicks gave the OKC Thunder all sorts of trouble two nights ago before falling victim to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winner. Despite their injuries, they will feel confident about their chance of walking away with a sweep against the Heat. If Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo can get going, New York will be a tough out for the hosts.

Expand Tweet

After grinding out a 119-107 victory against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, the Miami Heat can’t play lethargic against New York and not get punished. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra knows too well how hard Tom Thibodeau’s team competes even when they play minus star players. Miami will be ready and will expect a slugfest versus their traditional rivals.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Isaiah Hartenstein, PG - Jalen Brunson, PG - Miles McBride, SG - Josh Hart and SG - Donte DiVincenzo will open the game for the New York Knicks.

Precious Achiuwa has often come in to take out Hartenstein or relieve McBride. Whichever way Thibodeau leans, the versatile big man will likely play the sixth man on Tuesday.

F - Duncan Robinson, F - Nikola Jovic, SF - Jimmy Butler, C - Bam Adebayo and SG - Terry Rozier will start for the Miami Heat.

Erik Spoelstra is quite flexible with his substitutions depending on how the game is unfolding. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been stellar either as Robinson or Jovic’s replacement. Haywood Highsmith could also be called in first to shore up the frontline.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Jimmy Butler has a 19.5 over/under points prop. “Jimmy Buckets” hasn’t been impressive in scoring the basket in his last four games, averaging 14.3 PPG during that span. Butler, though, loves the big moments and could get over his mini-funk. He could zoom past his points prop on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson has a 28.5 over/under points prop. Unlike Butler, Brunson has been torching defenses over his last five games, 32.4 PPG during that span. Miami’s defense is quite good as well and might prevent the shifty guard from scoring more than 29 points.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Prediction

Tuesday’s encounter between two teams that met in last year’s playoffs is likely going to be a defensive struggle. Both teams are not at full strength but have adapted well to their situation. Miami’s home court might just prove to be the edge the Heat will need to fend off the visitors and beat them against the spread.