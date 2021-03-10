New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Combined starting 5 featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle

2020-21 NBA contenders Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a win against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing before the All-Star break. Both their stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, produced imperious double-doubles, combining for a handsome 48 points in that game.

The New York Knicks, meanwhile, have impressed this campaign despite relying on their young core. They are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record.

Julius Randle, who registered his first All-Star appearance over the weekend, is in good form for the New York Knicks. The Knicks won their last game against the Detroit Pistons without Derrick Rose and Mitchell Robinson. Rose should return, while Robinson underwent surgery recently.

Year 2 off to a strong start.



RJ's first half numbers: 16.5 PPG | 6.0 RPG | 2.9 APG pic.twitter.com/TmJ1gXrdBx — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 9, 2021

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Combined Starting 5

Despite both being largely injury-free, the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will look to inspire the Bucks to a convincing win.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have seen some clutch performances from their bench, with Derrick Rose bolstering their offense and Immanuel Quickley registering key points.

On that note, let's take a look at the hypothetical combined 5 of the two teams considering the players available for this match.

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jrue Holiday in action for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jrue Holiday's two-way qualities have been a huge boost for the Milwaukee Bucks, who now have their own big 3. After the likes of Antetokounmpo and Middleton, Holiday is now the Milwaukee Bucks’ third-most prolific scorer, averaging 15.3 points per game.

The Milwaukee Bucks have three very capable defenders, with Holiday’s tenacity coming in handy in many big games for the team this season. He is producing 1.8 steals and 4.3 rebounds per game and will be eager to make his mark on his return to the starting lineup.

Shooting Guard – RJ Barrett (New York Knicks)

RJ Barrett takes up the shooting-guard spot in this hypothetical combined 5. The 20-year old has been nothing short of phenomenal for the New York Knicks this season, producing 16.5 points and six rebounds per game. He has also improved his overall shooting efficiency as well.

RJ Barrett going through the WHOLE TEAM for the dunk 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ozchh4vjvn — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 5, 2021

RJ Barrett, who has been tipped to be the future of the New York Knicks, has exceeded expectations this season.

While he still needs a lot of improvement to be considered one of the elite guards in the league, Barrett is certainly on the right track.

Forward – Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton is the second-most prolific scorer for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. The former All-Star has shown consistent scoring form of late and is coming into this match off an impressive double-double, producing 22 points and ten rebounds.

Middleton is averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this campaign. He has been highly impressive at both ends of the court. His overall shooting efficiency of 57.1% is second only to that of teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo among players who have started more than two matches.

Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo might not be one of the frontrunners for this year's award, but he certainly has the ability to leave his mark as the season progresses.

His numbers this season have been nothing short of incredible, as he is producing 29 points and 11.7 rebounds along with 5.9 assists per game.

Giannis wins the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP 🏆



35 PTS | 16-16 FG | 7 REB pic.twitter.com/K4dp9NPDdx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

Defensively, Antetokounmpo has been brilliant as well, producing 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He is producing highlight-worthy moments at both ends of the court and is coming off a fruitful All-Star appearance.

He will be one to watch out for against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Center – Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Julius Randle has been the best player for the New York Knicks this season. He is used to starting at the Power Forward position for the Knicks but slots in as the center in this hypothetical combined lineup.

Julius Randle now has ten 25-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist games, already the 2nd-most in a season in Knicks history, per @EliasSports.



Randle has been on fire this season 📊 pic.twitter.com/DbYvhE8GKq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2021

Randle is averaging a double-double this campaign, scoring 23.1 points and producing 11.1 rebounds. He is shooting at above 40% from the 3-point zone and is also producing more than five assists per outing.

He has been a phenomenon for the New York Knicks this season and will be expected to lead his side’s charge against the mighty Milwaukee Bucks.