New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for April 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET for their fifth and final encounter of the season with the Bucks leading 3-1. This game is also part of the NBA’s 13-game lineup.

The Knicks (45-32) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and second in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 108-100 loss to the Chicago Bulls and have gone 1-4 in their last five contests. Jalen Brunson recorded a game-high 35 points in the loss shooting 13 of 28 from the field and 1 of 5 from the distance. Josh Hart got ejected in the first half to add woes to their struggling efforts.

On the other hand, the Bucks with a 47-30 record, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference and the premier spot in their Central Division have been subpar. They come into the contest on a three-game losing streak against teams with a record below .500. Notably, they snapped the Raptors' 15-game losing streak on Friday with a 117-111 loss at home. However, in each of those games either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard were absent.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

New York Knicks injury report for April 7

The Knicks have listed two players on their injury report: Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) is questionable, while Julius Randle (shoulder) is out.

Player Status Injury Bojan Bogdanovic Questionable Left wrist sprain Julius Randle Out Dislocated right shoulder

What happened to Julius Randle?

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was disclosed on Thursday that Julius Randle will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, effectively ending his season. Randle has been out of action since Jan. 27 following a shoulder dislocation.

Doctors cautioned Randle about the ongoing instability of his shoulder, deeming it unsafe for him to return to play this season despite his rehabilitation efforts.

Despite undergoing rehabilitation in an effort to avoid surgery and targeting a comeback during the playoffs, Randle's decision to undergo the procedure at this point suggests the possibility of him being completely healed by the start of the 2024-25 season, according to Wojnarowski's report.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for April 7

The Bucks have listed four players on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (ankle) are questionable, while MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) and Jaylin Galloway (ankle) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable hamstring Patrick Beverley Questionable ankle MarJon Beauchamp Out ankle Jaylin Galloway Out ankle

What happened to Patrick Beverley?

Beverley's absence from Sunday's game marks his potential third consecutive miss, raising concerns about his ongoing availability due to his ankle injury. Should Beverley's absence persist, there's a possibility of increased playing time for both AJ Green and Pat Connaughton.

With 6:08 remaining in the third quarter, Beverley exited the game and returned to the bench at the start of the fourth. However, he didn't re-enter the game for the remainder of the Bucks' matchup against the Washington Wizards.