New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks are both hoping to rebound from their respective losses when they meet at the Fiserv Forum on Friday. Milwaukee leads the season series 2-1 and could clinch it with another win against the reeling Knicks.

The Knicks have lost 5 of their last 6 games have looked like a shell of the team that surprised everyone last season on their way to the playoffs. Julius Randle, like many in the lineup, has disappointed with his performances this campaign as compared to last year. They will get no respite against the defending champions on the latter’s home floor.

Milwaukee was stunned last night by the emerging threat in the East in the form of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday in the lineup, they were unable to beat the Cavs on the road, going down 115-99. The Big 3 will be available and raring to go and make up for one of the rare losses they've endured when playing together.

The Greek Freak continued his MVP charge with yet another dazzling display despite the loss. He will once more be the biggest challenge to New York’s hobbled frontcourt. Milwaukee shot poorly in their loss to the Cavs, shooting below 50% form the field, one imagines that the Knicks will be hoping for more of the same in this encounter.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Derrick Rose is still recovering from an ankle injury and will not be available. Luka Samanic is not traveling with the team as he has been assigned to the G-League. While Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (knee) have both been listed as "questionable."

Player: Status: Reason: Arcidiacono, Ryan Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; sprained Noel, Nerlens Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; sore Rose, Derrick Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; surgery Samanic, Luka Out G League - Two-Way

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Brook Lopez is still out as he rehabilitates from back surgery. Meanwhile, Rodney Hood (Achilles) and Wesley Matthews (knee) have been ruled doubtful and probable, respectively.

Player: Status: Reason: Hood, Rodney Doubtful Injury/Illness - Right Achilles; Soreness Lopez, Brook Out Injury/Illness - Back; Surgery Matthews, Wesley Probable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Contusion

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks:

Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau's team has looked out of sync for most of the season. [Photo: Daily Knicks]

The entire Knicks starting unit has been struggling, but head coach Tom Thibodeau has not shown any signs of making changes. He’ll likely give his usual starters another go. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier resume their backcourt roles. While, New York’s frontline will feature RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson as the three, four and five.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday was re-inserted into the starting lineup several days after coming off the bench. Grayson Allen could partner him in the backcourt. While the frontcourt will be manned by familiar figures Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks:

Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis

