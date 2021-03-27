New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will host their conference rivals New York Knicks at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday as they look to return to winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA.

The New York Knicks, meanwhile, are in fine form and enter this match on a two-game winning run. They beat the Washington Wizards 106-102 in their last outing to complete the double over them.

RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 24 points and ten assists, while rookie Immanuel Quickley added 16 points on the night.

Found a way to win last night. #NewYorkForever



Julius: 13 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST

RJ: 24 PTS | 10 REEB | 5 AST

AB: 27 PTS | 6 REB

Quick: 16 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST

Taj: 10 PTS | 8 REB (7 OREB)

Mitch: 6 PTS | 7 REB | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/5jNMAAwyi7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 26, 2021

The win saw the New York Knicks break into the top five of the Eastern Conference. They will now look to perform consistently after enduring a poor start post the All-Star break. Their season record stands at 23-22 at the moment.

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, saw their eight-game win streak snapped by the Boston Celtics in their last game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (16 points), Jrue Holiday (17 points) and Khris Middleton (19 points) all had relatively quiet games.

However, this was only their second loss in 15 games, and the Milwaukee Bucks could swiftly return to winning ways in this outing.

Giannis has struggled to score big in his last two games

However, the loss did not affect the Milwaukee Bucks' position in the East, as they remain third and are still within touching distance of topping their conference. Their season record currently stands at 29-15.

Start a new streak tomorrow. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 27, 2021

Advertisement

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Updates

New York Knicks

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (right)

The New York Knicks have ruled out Derrick Rose (conditioning) for this game as he continues to work towards gaining match fitness. Meanwhile, the likes of Reggie Bullock (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is listed as probable, while Julius Randle and new signing Terrance Ross are both listed as 'day to day.

Milwaukee Bucks

Rodions Kurucs (oblique) and Bobby Portis are the two players ruled out by the Milwaukee Bucks for this game, while PJ Tucker (calf) is listed as 'day to day.'

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted lineups

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks might have to make a few changes to their starting lineup for this game, depending on the availability of a few starters.

If he is cleared to play, Elfrid Payton should partner Frank Ntilikina as the two guards, while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle will likely retain their places as the two forwards. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson should start as the center to complete the starting five.

From the reserves, Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks and Taj Gibson are likely to play the most rotation minutes. Meanwhile, the likes of Reggie Bullock, Nerlens Noel and Terrance Ross could be on the bench and play a few rotation minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely retain their starting five from the last game.

Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo will likely start the proceedings from the backcourt as usual, while Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez should partner up front as the three frontcourt stars.

From the reserves, Pat Connaughton, Bryn Forbes and Sam Merril will be the key players for the Bucks and are likely to play the most rotation minutes.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton; Shooting Guard - Frank Ntilikina; Small Forward - RJ Barrett; Power Forward - Julius Randle; Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo; Small Forward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Brook Lopez.