New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament 

The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks will face off in the quarter-finals of the in-season tournament on Tuesday, December 5. The winner will progress onto the semi-finals, while the loser will face the Boston Celtics on Friday, December 8. With a $500K per player prize pool for the in-season tournament champions, both teams will have an incentive to bring their "A-Game."

New York is currently on a three-game win streak, having defeated the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks have been struggling to generate any consistency in their performances, especially in terms to stringing together wins.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: New York Knicks (12-7) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (14-6)

Date and Time: Dec. 5, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Pat Connaughton, Jae Crowder, and potentially Andre Jackson Jr, who is listed as questionable heading into the contest. However, their big three of Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, are all healthy and will participate in the contest. Brook Lopez is also expected to participate.

The New York Knicks enter the contest with their core rotation available and will be hoping that Julius Randle can continue his resurgence. The Knicks have been playing a robust brand of basketball, with Randel and Jalen Brunson both shining as the two stars on the roster. Their talent level and ability to execute in tough situations will make them a tough opponent for Adrian Griffin's Bucks.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Potential starting lineups

The New York Knicks starting five could look like this: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.

Mitchell Robinson will likely be tasked with slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo's drives to the rim. As a true seven-footer, Robinson will protect the rim and provide physicality in the paint.

The Milwaukee Bucks starting five could look like this: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez.

The Bucks have a highly talented roster. However, they're still adjusting to a new system and coaching staff. Milwaukee will need to figure things out on the offensive end if they want to progress to the semi-finals, as the Knicks are a tough opponent.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Betting Tips

Julius Randle is -125 to score over 20.5 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has scored more than 20.5 points in eight of his last 10 games and is currently producing at an All-Star level.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a -102 to score more than 30.5 points. The former MVP has achieved the feat in seven of his last 10 games but may find his interior offense difficult to generate due to the presence of Mitchell Robinson in the middle of the floor.

Bobby Portis has secured more than 7.5 rebounds in four of his last ten games. He's -102 to repeat the feat against the Knicks.

Quentin Grimes is +140 to score 1.5 or more threes against the Milwaukee Bucks. He's scored two or more from the perimeter in five of his last 10 outings for the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are slight favorites heading into their in-season tournament quarter-finals game against the New York Knicks. They're -5 on the spread (-108) and -200 on the money line. However, the Bucks' inconsistencies to begin the season will give the Knicks hope of securing a win and progressing in the tournament.

A potential semi-final game against the Indiana Pacers will be awaiting the winner, with a finals appearance just one game away. Both Milwaukee and New York are capable of securing a win on Tuesday, so we will likely see a hard-fought game between two of the better rosters in the Eastern Conference.