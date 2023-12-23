New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 23, 2023 

On Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 21-7, while the New York Knicks are 16-11.

The New York Knicks have won their last three games at MSG and have a 7-3 home record this season.

In the all-time head-to-head record, the Milwaukee Bucks have won 124 games, and the New York Knicks have won 105. In the last 71 games since 2005, the Bucks have won 47 and the Knicks have won 24.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Bucks (-134) vs. Knicks (+115)

Spread: Bucks (-2.5) vs. Knick (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Bucks (O 243.5) vs. Knicks (U 244)

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Bucks have won eight of the last 10 games against the Knicks, with an average of 113.6 points per game.

The betting odds favor the Bucks as well, but the Knicks have a good home record, having won their last three games at Madison Square Garden.

Overall, both teams have been performing well, with the Bucks having a slight edge in record and recent form.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start as the PG, Malik Beasley as SG, Khris Middleton as SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo as PF, and Brook Lopez at center.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson will start as the PG, Quentin Grimes as SG, Rj Barrett as SF, Julius Randle as PF, and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points per game this season, which is 0.9 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

In the last 10 games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 38.4 points and assists, hitting over 50% of the time.

Damian Lillard's points over/under was set at 27.5. In the last 10 games, Lillard has averaged 25.7 points and has hit over 50% of the time.

In the last 10 games, he has also averaged 30.5 points and rebounds and has hit over 40% of the time. On Dec. 22, 2023, Lillard's prop total was 25.5 points, and he scored 26.4 points in that game.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks predictions

The Bucks are predicted to win this game with a comfortable spread, covering -2.0. The Knicks will likely be underdogs when betting odds update. The sportsbooks award a 57% chance of winning to the Bucks, with betting odds of 1.77, while the Knicks have odds of 2.10.