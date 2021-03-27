New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - March 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host the New York Knicks at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday. This is the third meeting between the two sides this year and the season series is evenly split up so far.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, March 27th, 8 PM ET (Sunday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks showcased their mettle when they rallied back from a 17-point deficit to record a second consecutive win against the Washington Wizards. Tom Thibodeau's men have a tough schedule in the second half of the season but they're at least winning the games where they're the favorites.

Julius: 13 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST



Julius: 13 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST

RJ: 24 PTS | 10 REEB | 5 AST

AB: 27 PTS | 6 REB

Quick: 16 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST

Taj: 10 PTS | 8 REB (7 OREB)

Mitch: 6 PTS | 7 REB | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/5jNMAAwyi7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 26, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks steamrolled the New York Knicks in the earlier fixture between the two sides but RJ Barrett left a good impression there with 22 points. The sophomore has been in form lately, averaging 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game since the beginning of March.

The New York Knicks didn't make any big moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline. But they did acquire Terrance Ferguson whose playing style fits with the team's defensive identity. Austin Rivers and Ignas Brazdeikis left the organization in the process.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle (right)

Julius Randle has blown hot and cold from the field since the All-Star break, but he's still running the show for the New York Knicks. Randle has been exploring his range and scored seven three-pointers against the Washington Wizards recently. Randle is averaging 23 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season. He only had seven points in the last matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks and will be looking to improve that tally.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G Immanuel Quickley, F RJ Barrett, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks were overcome by the Boston Celtics in their latest game on Friday. This wouldn't be alarming for head coach Mike Budenholzer, whose men had won eight straight games prior to this loss. They do have a tough West Coast trip coming up and would like to enter the same on a positive note by beating the New York Knicks.

Khris Middleton has been the go-to guy for the Milwaukee Bucks during Giannis Antetokounmpo's lean patch in the last week. He had a game-winning 27 points against Boston on Wednesday. Jrue Holiday has also done well on both ends of the court.

The same can't be said for new recruit PJ Tucker who hasn't had an easy start to life with the Milwaukee Bucks. Tucker has managed a total of three points and six rebounds in the three games he's played for the Bucks.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo had his struggles in the last two games against Boston, but he usually turns up against the New York Knicks. He had a 24-point triple-double in the last fixture as the Milwaukee Bucks bulldozed their way to a win. The reigning MVP is averaging 28.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season and will be hoping to return to his dominant ways on Saturday.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Knicks vs Bucks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks are playing some gritty basketball of late. Their defense has been top-notch in most games but their offense tends to dry up quickly against good opponents. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have lost only two of their last 15 games. They've found ways to score consistently even if Giannis Antetokounmpo is struggling to stamp his authority. They also have one of the best home records in the league. Expect the Bucks to win this tie.

Where to watch Knicks vs Bucks?

Local coverage of this game will be available on FOX Sports Wisconsin and MSG Network. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

