New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will look to get back to winning ways when they visit defending champions Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Friday. The Knicks have lost two straight games, while the Bucks are laboring due to their injury woes.

The Knicks have cooled down after their hot start to the season. They lost to the Indiana Pacers 111-98 on Wednesday, producing a lackluster performance. New York need to bounce back quickly, and don't want to be on a long losing streak in a tough Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a comfortable 117-89 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The defending champions have been inconsistent due to their injuries. Heading into Friday's matchup, the Bucks have four of their starters on the sidelines.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, November 5th, 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, November 6th, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The New York Knicks have now lost two straight games heading into their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. After a 5-1 start that included a win over the Chicago Bulls, the Knicks have come thudded back down to earth with losses to the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers.

In their 111-98 defeat to the Pacers, the Knicks went down early in the first quarter, but made it close in the third. However, the Pacers made a run, and didn't squander the lead. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is happy that his team did not turn the ball over too much, but wants them to improve their defense and rebounding.

"We have to do three things to put ourselves in position to win. We have to defend, rebound and keep our turnovers down. We did one of three. Our turnovers were down. Our defense wasn’t there. The rebounding wasn’t there. We have to fix that part," Thibodeau said after the game.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks

Julius Randle won the Most Improved Player of the Year Award last season. He helped the New York Knicks reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Randle signed an extension this offseason, as the Knicks are ready to take it to the next level with him at the helm.

Randle is averaging 20.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season. He needs to score more while also continuing to be the team's best playmaker.

In the loss against the Pacers, Randle had 18 points, 14 rebounds and three assists while shooting just 6 of 16 from the field. If the Knicks want to get a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Randle has to assert himself in offense by scoring more and making the right plays.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker; G - Evan Fournier; F - RJ Barrett; F - Julius Randle; C - Mitchell Robinson.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks battles for the loose ball.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been decimated by injuries heading into their matchup against the New York Knicks. The Bucks are missing four of their five starters, with Giannis Antetokounmpo the only healthy player in their starting lineup.

Jrue Holiday has missed five straight games due to an ankle injury, while Brook Lopez is nursing a back injury. Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo is still recovering from foot surgery, while Khris Middleton tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In their 117-89 win over the Pistons, Antetokounmpo led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and four blocks. Pat Connaughton had 16 points as a starter, while Jordan Nwora and Bobby Portis came up big off the bench, scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has to carry the Milwaukee Bucks in their matchup against the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo will have to do more, as the Knicks are a better team than the Pistons.

The two-time MVP is averaging 27.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 blocks this season. There is no argument that he is the Bucks' best player, but he will need all the help he needs. It's going to be next man up for Milwaukee early in the season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - George Hill; G - Grayson Allen; F - Pat Connaughton; F - Thanasis Antetokounmpo; C - Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Knicks vs Bucks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks will have the advantage over the Milwaukee Bucks in their matchup on Friday. The Knicks are way healthier than the Bucks, but Milwaukee will have the best player on the court. As long as the Bucks reserve play really well, they will have a good shot at beating the Knicks.

Where to watch Knicks vs Bucks?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Local fans can also watch the game on the MSG Network in New York and Bally Sports Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the game will also be streamed online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav