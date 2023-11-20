New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023-24 NBA Season | Nov. 20, 2023

The red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves host the New York Knicks at the Target Center tonight. The two teams are facing off for the first time this season and their next matchup is scheduled for Jan. 1st, 2024 in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are entering this game on a three-game win streak and have won six of their last seven games. After a poor 2-4 start to the season, coach Tom Thibodeau and the young players have turned their fortunes around. They are currently 6th in the East and are a win away from grabbing the 4th seed.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are the country's favorite team right now. They have put the league on notice by grabbing the 1st seed in the competitive Western Conference when nobody expected them to. They have won eight of their last nine games, including emphatic victories over the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. They went 4-1 on their road trip and are now back in Minneapolis for a three-game homestand.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Details, Preview, Betting Tips and Prediction

Game Details

Teams: New York Knicks (8-5) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3)

Date and Time: November 20, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

The New York Knicks are finally figuring things out. They are one of the few teams that are top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating even though they don't score a lot of points. They are first in the league in opponents points allowed (104.9) and second in the league in offensive rebounding. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are averaging close to 65 points per game combined.

The Knicks have listed Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes as questionable for the game. Fournier is dealing with inflammation in his right ankle while Grimes has a sprained left wrist. Moreover, the team has sent Charlie Brown Jr, Jacob Toppin, Duane Washington Jr. and Dylan Windler to the NBA G League.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, are leading the NBA in several categories, especially on defense. They are second in the league in defensive efficiency, top 5 in opponent shooting percentage from across the floor, 5th in blocks and 9th in causing turnovers.

The Timberwolves have a small injury report for this game. Jaylen Clark is out rehabbing from an Achilles tendon rupture and Jordan McLaughlin is sidelined due to an MCL sprain in his right knee.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted starting lineups

The New York Knicks will likely stick to the lineup from their last game. If Quentin Grimes doesn't lace up, Donte DiVincenzo will be starting in his place as the shooting guard.

Jalen Brunson will continue to be the starting point guard, while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle form the frontcourt. Mitchell Robinson will be the center as usual.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will deploy their usual lineup that has worked wonders for them so far. Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards will start in the backcourt with Conley at point. Jaden McDaniels will be the small forward while Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert retain their positions are power forward and center, respectively.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting Tips

The Timberwolves have are entering this game as the favorites at -3.5 odds. The game is at Minnesota so they have home-court advantage and are also in peak form. The total for the game is predicted to be over/under 213.5 and the moneyline has opened up at -155 for the T-Wolves and +127 for the Knicks.

The points prop for Anthony Edwards is set at over/under 24.5 and for Brunson it is 23.5. The rebounds prop for Gobert and Towns is set at 11.5 and 8.5, respectively. Edwards also has the highest steals prop in the game with over/under 1.5 steals. He is averaging 1.3 steals per game this season.

Additionally, Towns, Brunson and Edwards all are predicted to make over/under 2.5 threes in the game. The odds for a triple-double by Randle or Edwards are +3400 and +9000, respectively. Randle has 13 triple-doubles in his career whereas Edwards is yet to register a single one in his NBA career.

The totals have gone over in four of the Timberwolves' last five games and in three of the Knicks' last five games.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Timberwolves are likely to win tonight due to their form and home advantage. Edwards is now an MVP candidate and the coaching staff has figured out the rotation and substitution pattern between the two big men, Gobert and Towns. Additionally, the Wolves' defense is mind-boggling and they are refusing to let teams score or get any easy looks.

On the other hand, the Knicks aren't facing too big of a challenge either. They are top 10 on both sides of the court whereas the Timberwolves' offense is often shaky. If the Knicks win the battle on defense, they can beat the odds and come out victorious.

