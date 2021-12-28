New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will begin a four-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at Target Center.

The Knicks are coming off a 101-87 blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks. It was their third win in five games. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves defeated the Boston Celtics 108-103 in their previous outing, despite missing all their starters. They also managed to snap a two-game skid in the process.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 28th, 8:00 PM ET [Tuesday, December 28th, 6:30 AM]

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks seem to have rediscovered their mojo over their last few games. Kemba Walker has been instrumental in making that happen. He has been on a tear since being reintegrated into the starting lineup.

His rejuvenation has rubbed off on the rest of the group as well. Walker scored only ten points in the last game against the Hawks but was solid with his playmaking. He finished with a triple-double as well. Nevertheless, the rest of the group stepped up, especially Julius Randle, who finished with a team-high 25 points and 11 rebounds.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks Xmas W.



Ju: 25 PTS | 6 3PM | 12 REB

RJ: 9 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB

KW: 10 PTS | 10 REB | 12 AST

Ev: 15 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST

Mitch: 4 PTS | 8 REB | 5 BLK

Obi: 13 PTS | 4 REB

AB: 5 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST

Taj: 5 PTS | 3 REB

Q: 15 PTS | 5 3PM Xmas W.Ju: 25 PTS | 6 3PM | 12 REB RJ: 9 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REBKW: 10 PTS | 10 REB | 12 ASTEv: 15 PTS | 5 REB | 3 ASTMitch: 4 PTS | 8 REB | 5 BLKObi: 13 PTS | 4 REBAB: 5 PTS | 3 REB | 2 ASTTaj: 5 PTS | 3 REBQ: 15 PTS | 5 3PM https://t.co/G5kAfKK97z

The New York Knicks shot the lights out as a team, making 20 3-pointers on the night. They were also effective in transition, scoring 21 points off the Hawks' turnovers. The Knicks will have a great chance to record their fourth win in six games against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The T'Wolves are missing several key players, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, due to covid.

Key Player - Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker in action during Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks

As mentioned earlier, Kemba Walker's stellar form has been influential in the New York Knicks' resurgence over the last week. The former Celtics guard has averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and 8.3 assists across his last three outings. He was also awarded the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for his showings.

Walker will have to continue delivering to ensure Tom Thibodeau's team do not slip up against the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker, G - Evan Fournier, F - RJ Barrett, F - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the latest team to be hit by a COVID outbreak. Despite missing all their starters, they still managed to defeat the Celtics in their last game, though. They Wolves continue to work their way towards snapping a 3-year playoff drought.

Jaylen Nowell and Nathan Knight produced huge performances for the Timberwolves against the C's on Monday. The former tallied a team-high 29 points off the bench (55.6 FG%, six 3-pointers), while the latter had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jaylen Nowell threw it DOWN on Jabari Parker 👀 Jaylen Nowell threw it DOWN on Jabari Parker 👀 https://t.co/M2BoU5s2ea

The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to erase an 11-point first-half deficit to win this tie. They dominated the paint, scoring 50 points in that area, and also outscored their opponents 19-3 on the fastbreak.

The T-Wolves will continue to be without the likes of Towns, Russell and Edwards against the New York Knicks. Their intensity helped them win their last game and will be key again if they are to survive this injury-plagued stretch.

Key Player - Nathan Knight

Nathan Knight in action during Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

Nathan Knight has big shoes to fill in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns as the Minnesota Timberwolves' man in the middle. He was remarkable in the last game and will need to replicate that effort again against the New York Knicks. Knight's main challenge would be to anchor his team's defense.

The Knicks have done a commendable job on offense with Kemba Walker's return to form. Limiting them from getting better opportunities to score will be crucial for the Wolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverley, G - Malik Beasley, F - Jaden McDaniels, F - Josh Okogie, C - Nathan Knight.

Knicks vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The New York Knicks will have a huge advantage against the Minnesota Timberwolves in terms of their roster strength. Most of their star players seem to be in great form as well. These factors make New York the overwhelming favorite to win this matchup.

Where to watch Knicks vs Timberwolves

Also Read Article Continues below

The New York Knicks-Minnesota Timberwolves game will be televised locally by MSG and Bally Sports North. Fans can also catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal