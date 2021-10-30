New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Smoothie King Center on Saturday.
The Knicks have been in scintillating form so far this NBA season. They sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 4-1 win/loss record and enter this game on the back of a two-game winning streak.
They beat the in-form Chicago Bulls 104-103 in their previous outing. Kemba Walker's 21-point effort and Julius Randle's near triple-double were enough to ensure the Knicks emerged victorious in that tie.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans have been in dismal form so far, having won just one of their five games. They were defeated by the Sacramento Kings 109-113 in their previous game, though Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas combined for 46 points on the night.
New York Knicks Injury Report
The New York Knicks have ruled out Nerlens Noel for this game. The center is yet to make his season debut and is out because of a knee injury.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (foot injury). Meanwhile, Garrett Temple, who missed the last game because of an ankle sprain, is listed as day-to-day.
New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are unlikely to make any changes to their current lineup. Kemba Walker will likely start alongside Evan Fournier on the backcourt, while RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson will complete the rest of the lineup.
Meanwhile, Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson and Alec Burks will likely play the most minutes off the bench.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans aren't expected to make any changes to their starting lineup for this game either. If they do, Josh Hart, who returned from a quad injury last game, could feature on the frontcourt instead of Herb Jones.
Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte' Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are all likely to retain their places.
Meanwhile, Trey Murphy, Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaxson Hayes are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.
New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s
New York Knicks
Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.
New Orleans Pelicans
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Point Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Shooting Guard - Devonte' Graham | Small Forward - Herb Jones | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.