New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in New Orleans, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be their second meeting of the season, with the Pelicans winning the previous one.

The Knicks (34-23) are fourth in the Eastern Conference, winning four of their last 10 games. They are on the second night of a back-to-back, beating the Detroit Pistons 113-111 at home on Monday. Jalen Brunson led the team, registering 35 points, one rebound, 12 assists and two blocks. Josh Hart made the clutch layup for the Knicks with 2.8 seconds left.

The Pelicans (34-24), meanwhile, are sixth in the Western Conference. On a two-game losing streak, they have won six of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 114-106 defeat to the Chicago Bulls at home on Sunday.

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Updates

New York Knicks injuries for Feb. 27

The Knicks have four players on their injury report: Duane Washington Jr. (Thumb) is reported as questionable, and his involvement will be a game-time decision. OG Anunoby (Elbow), Julius Randle (Shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) will be out.

New Orleans Pelicans injuries for Feb. 27

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have four players on their injury report: Zion Williamson (Foot) and CJ McCollum (Ankle) are reported as questionable, and their involvement will be a game-time decision. Dyson Daniels (Knee) and Jose Alvarado (Suspension) will be out.

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

New York Knicks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Alec Burks SG Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks Miles McBride SF Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Donte DiVincenzo PF Precious Achiuwa Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic C Isaiah Hartenstein Precious Achiuwa Jericho Sims

New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG CJ McCollum* Jordan Hawkins Dereon Seabron SG Brandon Ingram Jordan Hawkins Trey Murphy III SF Herbert Jones Trey Murphy III Brandon Ingram PF Zion Williamson* Naji Marshall Herbert Jones C Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller

(*) questionable

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Key matchups

The Pelicans took down a healthy Knicks roster earlier in the season. Heading into tonight's matchup with the Knicks missing key pieces on their roster could tip the odds in the Pelicans' favor.

The performances of both teams' projected scoring leaders, Jalen Brunson and Brandon Ingram, might be key contributors to deciding the winner of tonight's contest. Meanwhile, since the Knicks are without Julius Randle, they might struggle to defend Zion Williamson in the paint if he plays.

The Knicks can’t get Randle and OG Anunoby back soon enough if they want to maintain their playoff position. The Pelicans are dealing with some of their own issues, with Jose Alvarado suspended and CJ McCollum’s status questionable at this point.

The Knicks will play the second game of a back-to-back situation tonight. They will fight to prevent going down 2-0 in the regular season against the rested Pelicans team.