New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 29, 2023

The New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of the 10 NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on March 23, a game that Orlando won 111-106.

On that note, let’s take a look at the New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic preview, including the prediction, starting lineup and betting tips for Dec. 29.

The Magic hold a slight 64-62 all-time advantage against the Knicks. As previously mentioned, Orlando won the most recent matchup. Paolo Banchero had 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in the win.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 29, at the Kia Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and MSG. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (+100) vs Magic (-120)

Spread: Knicks (+1.5) vs Magic (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o228) vs Magic -110 (u228)

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic preview

The Knicks pulled off a 129-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day, however, they then dropped one on the road against the OKC Thunder (129-120). They have split the past 10 games 5-5 and will look to get a win Friday to improve their 17-13 record, which currently places them seventh in the East.

The Magic have a good young core but nobody expected them to play the way they have this season. Orlando is 18-12 on the season and fifth in the East. However, after starting the season strong, it has hit a rough patch, winning just four out of the past 10 games. The most recent loss (112-92) came Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic lineups

According to ESPN, New York will be without Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims on Friday. Robinson is projected to miss the rest of the season because of a left ankle injury, whereas Sims is expected to be out for two weeks with a right ankle sprain. Coach Tom Thibodeau should start Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Orlando has a few more injury concerns than the Knicks. Markelle Fultz (knee) and Joe Ingles (ankle) have been ruled out, while Jonathan Issac (hamstring) and Gary Harris (calf) are questionable. Coach Jamahl Mosley should start Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 25.5 points for the game, which is slightly lower than his season average of 26.0. He has scored 26 or more in three of the past five games. We expect him to breach that mark against Orlando as well.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 23.5 points. Even though that is over his season average of 21.2 points, New York might have problems containing Banchero without Robinson protecting the paint. Hence, we expect the former Rookie of the Year to go over 23.5 points.

Franz Wagner has an over/under of 4.5 assists. He has five or more assists in three of the past five games. Even in the two teams’ last meeting in March, Wagner had six assists. He should have five or more assists Friday as well.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Magic are slightly favored to win at home. Orlando has proven this season that it has finally taken a step forward from its rebuilding phase. With the Knicks in town, the Magic will be looking for a statement win and cover the spread. The game should have more than 228 points.