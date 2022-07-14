New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - July 14th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic will face off in the 2022 NBA Summer League in their final games on Thursday.

Both teams are 2-1 so far, so, this clash will determine which team advances to the championship finals, as no team is 3-0 this year.

Match Details

Game - New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time - Thursday, July 14, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, July 15; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

New York Knicks Preview

Miles McBridge of the New York Knicks in the 2022 NBA Summer League

The New York Knicks feature several NBA-experienced players, such as Jericho Sims, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes and DaQuan Jeffries, among others.

McBride is trying to earn a permanent roster spot next season and is not disappointing. He has combined for 44 points and 17 assists in three games so far and is showing off his range from beyond the arc.

NBA @NBA



Live on ESPN 2 Miles McBride pulls up and knocks down theLive on ESPN 2 Miles McBride pulls up and knocks down the 3⃣Live on ESPN 2 https://t.co/YHOWvAbWa2

Moreover, 23-year-old center Jericho Sims has been excellent on the glass. He has grabbed double-digit rebounds in all three games so far and also combined for five blocks.

Key Player - Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes of the New York Knicks in the 2022 NBA Summer League

Quentin Grimes has been putting on a show this summer and has almost certainly earned himself a roster spot. He has dropped 24 points in all three games and has done so with great efficiency as well.

Grimes is knocking down shots from beyond the arc and also showing off his playmaking skills. He has combined for 18 assists in three games so far.

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass Notable Vegas storyline—Quentin Grimes' breakout. Averaging 24 PTs, 4.3 ASTs, 1.7 STLs through 3 games. Looks a level above everyone else. Value obviously tied to shotmaking but he's delivered lot more 2PT play finishing + setting up teammates. Feels like Knicks next starting SG. Notable Vegas storyline—Quentin Grimes' breakout. Averaging 24 PTs, 4.3 ASTs, 1.7 STLs through 3 games. Looks a level above everyone else. Value obviously tied to shotmaking but he's delivered lot more 2PT play finishing + setting up teammates. Feels like Knicks next starting SG. https://t.co/fG5FEoGu1o

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Quentin Grimes | G - Miles McBride | F - Feron Hunt | F - Trevor Keels | C - Jericho Sims.

Orlando Magic Preview

(L-R) RJ Hampton, Paolo Banchero and Devin Cannady of the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League

The Orlando Magic have had one of the best summer leagues in the NBA, as they witnessed their 1st overall draft pick Paolo Banchero put on a show.

He dropped 17 points, two threes, six assists and four rebounds in the summer league opener against the Houston Rockets. He then followed that up with 23 points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals in the overtime win against the Sacramento Kings.

StatMuse @statmuse Paolo Banchero scored or assisted in 14 of the Magic's first 17 points.



He’s a perfect 3-3 FG and 2-2 3P to start. Paolo Banchero scored or assisted in 14 of the Magic’s first 17 points.He’s a perfect 3-3 FG and 2-2 3P to start. https://t.co/ixyFSrS5pj

Banchero has been shut down by the Magic for the rest of the games in Vegas and joins former lottery pick Jalen Suggs on the sidelines. Other veteran players, such as RJ Hampton and Daniel Oturu, are also reportedly out of the roster.

Key Player - Emanuel Terry

Emanuel Terry of the Orlando Magic against Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder in the Summer League

Emanuel Terry, 25, went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. He had stints in various teams over the years and is now looking for a roster spot in the rebuilding Magic outfit.

He has combined for 29 boards in the first three games so far, including a 14-rebound outing in the last contest. He had a game-saving block in overtime against the Kings and made the game-winning bucket in double-overtime.

NBA @NBA



OT2 Live On ESPN Emanuel Terry with the CLUTCH GAME SAVING BLOCK!OT2 Live On ESPN https://t.co/ifyHbDLsnC

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Devin Cannady | G - Zavier Simpson | F - Caleb Houstan | F - Aleem Ford | C - Emanuel Terry.

Knicks vs Magic Match Prediction

The New York Knicks are clear favorites to win this game, as they're still playing their best players. Grimes and McBride have put on a show, while the Orlando Magic have benched all their stars, including Paolo Banchero.

Where to watch Knicks vs Magic game?

The matchup between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game can also be live streamed via the NBA League Pass. There is no local or radio coverage for this game.

