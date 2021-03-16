New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live stream info for March 16

The surging Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash.

While the Philadelphia 76ers have won five games on the bounce and own the East’s best record, they are fighting off the Brooklyn Nets who are just a half-game behind them. Nevertheless, against the New York Knicks, it will be a tall order, as in the absence of Joel Embiid, who will be out of action for at least a few more weeks.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have lost three of their last five road games, and things don't get any easier, as they face the surging Philadelphia 76ers.

How to watch the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

Time: 8:00 PM (Eastern Time); 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

TV Channel: MSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Live stream: NBA League Pass.

Julius Randle tonight:



33 PTS

12 REB

6 AST

3 STL

3 3PT



It’s his fourth 30/10/5 game with the Knicks, only Carmelo Anthony had more since 2000 with five. pic.twitter.com/7PbcRZasNI — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 16, 2021

New York Knicks: Team News

Elfrid Payton (strained right hamstring) missed the Nets game on Monday. He is doubtful to play against the Philadelphia 76ers too.

Another New York Knicks point guard who could miss the game is Derrick Rose because of the league’s health and safety protocols.

To exacerbate matters for coach Tom Thibodeau, Austin Rivers (personal) is doubtful to play after the birth of his child. The veteran guard has missed several games since last month due to injuries.

Center Mitchell Robinson (hand) will continue to be sidelined after going through surgery on February 16. The New York Knicks have no timetable for his return to the court.

Injured: Mitchell Robinson.

Doubtful: Elfrid Payton.

Unavailable: Derrick Rose, Austin Rivers.

Philadelphia 76ers: Team News

Joel Embiid (bone bruise) will be sidelined for two to three weeks. However, an MRI on his ACL revealed he has incurred no structural damage.

Injured: Joel Embiid.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.