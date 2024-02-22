New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for February 22 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. This will be the second game of their season series after the Knicks 128-92 blowout win on Jan. 6 and is included in the NBA 12-game slate.

The Knicks, 33-22, are fourth in the East, coming off four straight losses and splitting their last 10 outings. They lost 100-118 to the Orlando Magic before the All-Star break on the road on Feb. 14. Despite the loss, Precious Achiuwa and Jalen Brunson combined for 56 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the 76ers, 32-22, are one spot behind the Knicks at fifth, going 3-7 in their previous 10 outings. They lost 104-109 to the Miami Heat at home on Feb. 14 in a close contest. Tyrese Maxey ended with a game-high 30 points, with six rebounds and seven assists.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

New York Knicks injury report for Feb. 22

The Knicks have listed six players on their injury report. C Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) and SF Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) are probable.

Meanwhile, PF Julius Randle (shoulder), SF OG Anunoby (elbow), C Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and PG Duane Washinton Jr. (thumb) are out.

Player Status Injury Isaiah Hartenstein probable Achilles Bojan Bogdanovic probable calf Julius Randle out shoulder OG Anunoby out right elbow Mitchell Robinson out ankle Duane Washington out thumb

What happened to Julius Randle and OG Anunoby?

On Jan. 27, Randle had to leave the Knicks' win against the Heat in the fourth quarter following a collision with Miami forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. as he drove towards the basket.

He fell awkwardly on his right side and was clearly in pain as he hurried to the locker room, accompanied by the team's trainers.

A source from the league mentioned that Randle's rehabilitation and workout routines have progressed smoothly without any complications, and the discussion around surgery is largely a precautionary measure taken by both Randle and the Knicks.

However, when questioned about the possibility of needing surgery after the season concludes, Randle did not provide a clear answer.

During an away game between the Knicks and the Hornets on Jan. 29, Anunoby, after participating in pregame warmups, concluded that he was not in condition to play that evening.

The cause was inflammation in his right elbow, which is notably the same elbow he relies on to shoot three-pointers at 39% since being traded from the Toronto Raptors on December 31st.

He has remained out of play since that game, and now, three and a half weeks later, there is still no definite timeline for his return from injury.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 22

The 76ers have listed four players on their injury report. PF Nicolas Batum (hamstring) is questionable, while PF Robert Covington (knee), SG De'Anthony Melton (back) and C Joel Embiid (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Robert Covington out knee Nicolas Batum questionable hamstring De'Anthony Melton out back Joel Embiid out knee

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Embiid has not been officially declared out for the remainder of the season following his surgery on Feb. 4 to address a left meniscus injury, which occurred during the game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30.

Jonathan Kuminga inadvertently fell on Embiid's knee in the fourth quarter, which was reportedly already ailing as he had missed a couple of games prior to the matchup.

Nonetheless, it seems likely that the star center will be out of action for a period extending well beyond his initially scheduled re-evaluation in four weeks.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET.