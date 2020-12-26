New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction - Combined Starting 5 featuring Joel Embiid and RJ Barrett

The Philadelphia 76ers had an amazing outing in their first game of the 2020-21 NBA Season as they beat the Washington Wizards 113-107. The 76ers are among the contenders to come out of the East, having two prime all-stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on their roster. With a new head coach in Doc Rivers and a new GM, the organization has stepped up, and now it's time for the players to do the same.

The New York Knicks are a young team that are heading in the right direction. With a young core as well as high draft picks, the Knicks Head coach Tom Thibodeau has something to work with. RJ Barrett continues to show star potential as he embraces the roles of leader and primary scorer. However, the Knicks suffered 121-107 a loss to the Indiana Pacers in their 2020-21 NBA season opener.

Combined Starting 5 (Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks)

We take a look at the best combined starting five across both these teams. This list leaves out players who are injured or not available for the game.

Center - Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

Considered to be one of the most talented big men in the league, Joel Embiid has had a string of disappointing seasons along with well-advertised chemistry issues with Ben Simmons. This year, Embiid will be looking to set an example and prove himself to be the most dominant big man in the league while leading his team to a championship.

In the opening game of their campaign, Embiid showcased his potential, leading the team with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and a block while shooting 10 of 17 from the field. He was an offensive and defensive force in the paint as he dominated the whole game, getting the Philadelphia 76ers their first win of the season.

Power forward - Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

Julius Randle has established himself as a solid starter for the New York Knicks. An offensive force down on the block, he is someone who could grow into one of the best offensive power forwards in the league. Randle is a consistent scorer but needs to work on his defense if he wants to make any real impact in the league.

In the opening game of their season, Randle put up 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assist in just 28 minutes of play. The former LA Lakers player has a lot of potential, and it will be interesting to see how coach Thibodeau uses him going forward.