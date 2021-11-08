New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with each other for the second time in the 2021-22 NBA season at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

The Knicks emerged victorious by a 112-99 margin in the reverse fixture. The Sixers have been a much better team since then and will be eager to avenge that loss. New York is 6-4 for the season, while Philadelphia has an 8-2 record.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, November 8, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 9, 2021; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are coming off a 109-126 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks failed to keep up with their opponents in the second half of the match. They were outscored by 21 points during that stretch.

Julius Randle recorded a team-high 19 points on the night, while Derrick Rose, who started in place of Kemba Walker, (rest) had 17. New York struggled on defense once again, failing to make stops at crucial junctures of the game. Their over-reliance on offense saw them slump to their third loss in four games.

Despite their poor run of form, the New York Knicks still bolster one of the best rosters in the league. If they put together a solid shift in defense, they will have a healthy chance of going 2-0 for the season against the Sixers.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett in action during New York Knicks v New Orleans Pelicans

RJ Barrett recorded his worst performance of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The third-year forward had only six points on 3-of-13 shooting. His underwhelming outing played a significant role in their loss. Barrett has been in stellar form otherwise.

That has helped the Knicks a lot in each of their six wins so far. So it will be important for the 21-year-old to have another solid outing if the New York Knicks are to have a decent shot at beating the Sixers again.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker, G - Evan Fournier, F - RJ Barrett, F - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering this contest on the back of six consecutive wins. They beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 in their last outing, despite the absence of key starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green.

Joel Embiid led the charge with 30 points and 15 rebounds during the game, while Furkan Kormaz played a solid cameo, tallying 25 points off the bench. Philadelphia shot a whopping 53.1% from the field as a team. They gained an advantage through their bench production as they got 40 points from there, compared to Chicago's 27 points.

The Philadelphia 76ers have barely put a foot wrong through this winning run. They will need contributions from everyone if they are to record their seventh consecutive win of the season.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid in action during Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls

Joel Embiid has struggled to match the performances from his MVP-caliber year this season. Nevertheless, the Cameroonian has still managed to make a great deal of impact for the Philadelphia 76ers. In the absence of players like Harris and Green, Embiid needed to put together a season-best performance against the Bulls. That was exactly what he did to help his team maintain their winning run.

The case won't be any different against a strong opposition like the New York Knicks, thus making Joel Embiid a key player for the Sixers for this game.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey, G - Seth Curry, F - Paul Reed, F - Furkan Korkmaz, C - Joel Embiid.

Knicks vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in great form compared to the New York Knicks. However, the Sixers' injury woes have gotten worse after Matisse Thybulle's inclusion on the injury report due to Covid-19 protocols. This could see them struggle against New York, who have one of the best offensive units in the league this season. These factors tilt the tie in favor of the Knicks, making them the favorites to win this game.

Where to watch Knicks vs 76ers

The game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will be televised locally by NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG Network. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Diptanil Roy