New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Preview - April 25, 2024 | Game 3, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the third game of their best-of-seven series, with New York leading the series 2-0. The Knicks won the second game 104-101 on Monday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 3 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 25.

The 76ers hold a 264-208 all-time advantage in the regular season, while they lead 22-14 in the playoffs. New York won Game 2 behind Jalen Brunson’s 24 points and six assists. Tyrese Maxey led Philly with 35 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 3 of the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. It will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (+165) vs. 76ers (-200)

Spread: Knicks (+4.5) vs. 76ers (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o201.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u201.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

It took some late heroics from the Knicks in the past two games to get the wins at home. Donte DiVincenzo hit a go-ahead 3, while Isaiah Hartenstein blocked Tyrese Maxey to get New York the win in Game 2. If the Knicks can stay close until the third quarter, they could steal one on the road on Thursday.

Joel Embiid and Maxey have done their thing for Philly so far. It is the supporting cast that has led the team down. While Maxey had 35 points on Monday, Embiid had 34 points. The rest of the team combined for just 32 points.

If the Sixers are to be a legitimate playoff team with championship aspirations, their role players need to show up, and it needs to begin Thursday at home.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle (right shoulder) for the rest of the season. Mitchell Robinson is questionable with an ankle injury but is expected to play. New York coach Tom Thibodeau should start:

PG: Jalen Brunson SG: Donte DiVincenzo SF: Josh Hart PF: OG Anunoby C: Isaiah Hartenstein

The Knicks’ key substitutes should be Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Philly will be without Robert Covington (knee), while De’Anthony Melton (back) is questionable. Joel Embiid is questionable as well with left knee injury recovery, but given the fact that the team is down 2-0, he should play. Sixers coach Nick Nurse should start:

PG: Kyle Lowry SG: Tyrese Maxey SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. PF: Tobias Harris C: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia’s key substitutes should be Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield and Paul Reed.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 28.5 points. It could be tough for Brunson to get going on the road and he should end the game with less than 28.5 points.

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 32.5 points. The 76ers’ hopes are now on Embiid’s shoulders. The big man is expected to have a big game with over 32.5 points.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Sixers are finally favored to win a game. As it will be in their home court, they should cover the spread and get a win. Because of the familiarity, Philly’s role players are expected to have better performances than the first two games. While it shouldn’t be a scoring fest, the team total should yet go past 201.5 points.

