New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Preview - May 2, 2024 | Game 6, 2024 NBA Playoffs

After losing a golden opportunity to knock out the Philadelphia 76ers for good, the New York Knicks will try it again on Thursday. In front of their rowdy fans at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks collapsed 112-106 in overtime in Game 5 to give the Sixers some life. New York will have to do it the hard way as they try to send Philly on vacation on the road.

Knicks fans thought the 76ers were dead with roughly 30 seconds left in Game 5. Instead, Tyrese Maxey silenced them with a performance that is still reverberating in social media. The cat-quick guard unleased a personal seven-point blast to force overtime. Maxey’s surge staggered New York and eventually dragged the Sixers to the finish line.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Wells Fargo Center will host the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers pivotal battle. TNT will air the game as it happens while NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG will cover the game locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (+135) vs. 76ers (-160)

Spread: Knicks (+3.5) vs. 76ers (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks (o198.5 -110) vs. 76ers (u198.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game preview

The New York Knicks wilted under the bright lights in their homecourt in Game 5. After pulling off late wins in Games 1 and 2, the Knicks were on the receiving end of a painful comeback. It looked like they were ready to celebrate when they were up by six points with half a minute left in the game. They instead melted down in the face of Maxey and the 76ers’ surge late in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Knicks can atone for that sorry loss by coming up with their biggest and most important win of the season on the road.

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t rise from the grave two nights ago just to think they have already accomplished something. They did manage to stay alive but the job, which is to win the series, is far from over. The Knicks will be aggressive after getting punched in the mouth. Philadelphia will have to be ready to respond or allow the Game 5 miracle to go for nothing.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

SF - O.G. Anunoby, C - Isaiah Hartenstein, PG - Jalen Brunson, SG - Josh Hart and SG - Donte DiVincenzo will start again for the New York Knicks.

If Mitchell Robinson is cleared to play, he is likely the first to come off the bench to take on Joel Embiid. Miles McBride will take that spot if Robinson isn’t available to play for Tom Thibodeau.

PF - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid, PG - Kyle Lowry, PG - Tyrese Maxey and SG - Kelly Oubre Jr. will remain as the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting unit.

Nic Batum and Cam Payne are the candidates to get off the bench first. Nurse has used Batum in multiple positions when he plays. The Frenchman will likely get in early.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

Tyrese Maxey gets a 26.5 over/under points prop on Thursday. After dropping 46 in Game 5, the Sixers’ star guard has to be bursting with excitement and confidence. He is likely carrying that form in another must-win situation for the 76ers and top his Game 6 points prop.

Jalen Brunson has a 32.5 over/under points prop in the Knicks’ last return to Philadelphia this season. Over his last three games, the lefty has averaged 42 points, including a 47-point masterpiece in front of Philly fans. Brunson made some backbreaking errors in the Game 5 loss and will likely atone for that by having another scoring explosion.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

Momentum has to be on the Philadelphia 76ers’ side after a swashbuckling come-from-behind win against the New York Knicks in Game 5. In a series that has been a slugfest of momentum-changing moments, the 76ers have to keep that edge and tie the series.

The Knicks are a gritty bunch who will not back down from haymakers as long as they can walk away with the victory. Philadelphia might hold serve this time as it can’t afford to waste its miracle in New York. The 76ers aren’t ready to go on vacation yet and send the series back to the Big Apple with a win against the spread.