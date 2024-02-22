New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024 

On Thursday, the 2023-24 NBA regular season resumes after the All-Star break with 12 games, including the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers clash at Wells Fargo Center. The Knicks and 76ers entered the break on a slump. New York finished with a four-game skid and five losses in six outings, while Philadelphia was on a 3-12 run.

If any teams needed some time to regroup, it's these two. The Knicks and 76ers have endured injuries to key players in this stretch. New York is without Julius Randle, while multiple role players like OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein have also missed time in the weeks leading up to the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are without reigning MVP Joel Embiid. They are still adjusting to finding their feet without their best player. However, they had some of it figured in their last three games before the break, with two wins in that stretch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

The Knicks-76ers game will begin at 7:00 PM ET. Local TV operators MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia will cover the game in New York and Philadelphia. Viewers outside the local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks -105, 76ers -116

Spread: Knicks +1 (-110), 76ers -1 (-110)

Total (o/u): Knicks o226.5 (-105), 76ers u226.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Knicks hope to make the most of the All-Star break by recovering from their four-game losing streak against the 76ers on Thursday. With Isaiah Hartenstein likely back (listed as probable), New York will have depth at the five against a Joel Embiid-less 76ers team, which could be critical.

Barring a close 105-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on Feb. 12, the Knicks were blown out in their other three games against the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. The Knicks have played with a seven-man rotation in these games, with the available players battling fatigue.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are dealing with a more prominent injury bug as Joel Embiid recovers from an MCL injury. However, Tyrese Maxey has been excellent in his absence. The Sixers need others to step up and play consistently. They have what it takes on both ends to stay competitive until the MVP returns.

Expand Tweet

Getting a win over a slumping Knicks team that continues to play without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby could be a gettable result.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

Knicks starting lineup

PG - Jalen Brunson, SG - Donte DiVincenzo, SF - Josh Hart, PF - Precious Achiuwa, C - Isaiah Hartenstein

76ers starting lineup

PG - Tyrese Maxey, SG - Buddy Hield, SF - Kelly Oubre Jr., PF - Tobias Harris, C - Paul Reed

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Jalen Brunson is favored to score over 29.5 points. The All-Star guard has averaged 32.8 points in his last nine games on 50/35/80 splits, shouldering the scoring load in Julius Randle's absence. He's scored under 29 points only twice in this stretch, so going over on his points total is a solid bet.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, his counterpart, Tyrese Maxey, is favored to score over 26.5 points. Maxey has averaged 25.9 points in his past seven games. He's scored over his projected points total only thrice in this stretch. The Knicks will likely look to neutralize him with their defensive schemes, so it can see Maxey struggle to go over his points projection.

Donte DiVincenzo is projected to make over 3.5 3-pointers. Shooting 41.5% from deep this year, DiVincenzo has made at least four or more 3s in seven of his past eight games. His form suggests that going over his 3-pointer total is the way to go for this game.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the oddsmakers pick to prevail against the New York Knicks. They are only slightly favored, though. The 76ers boast homecourt advantage in this game, while the Knicks' coming off a four-game losing streak could've contributed to this prediction.

However, New York will be hungry to return to the win column, so the winner is anyone's pick for this contest.